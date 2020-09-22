TVS Motor Aug 2020 Sales, Exports Data – Apache, Jupiter, XL Super, Ntorq

With markets gradually opening, sales of two-wheelers has started gathering pace in recent months

TVS Motor Company has had a fruitful last month as far as the two-wheeler segment is concerned. Although YoY sales declined ever so slightly, the company has recorded appreciable growth when compared to sales in recent months which have been impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Domestic Sales

As far as gross domestic sales are concerned, the Hosur based OEM recorded 2,18,338 registries last month against 2,18,528 units sold during the same period last year. That is a difference of 190 units less than the previous year.

The manufacturer’s most affordable two-wheeler- XL moped turned out to be the most beneficial for the company as it recorded over 70,000 units sold in August 2020 as compared to 55,812 units sold in August 2019. That is a jump of 25.65 percent since last year. Jupiter although, recorded a dip of 9.46 percent from last year registered an impressive number and occupied the second position on the list. It sold 52,378 units last month as opposed to 57,849 units sold in August 2019.

Next in line are the Apache RTR lineup (33,540 units), Ntorq (19,918 units) Sport (13,545 units), Radeon (9,435 units), Pep+ (8,823 units) and Star City (8,275 units) which recorded decent numbers. The Zest is one model that witnessed a drastic fall in numbers as it sold only 1,911 units last month as opposed to 9,076 units sold in August 2019.

The Apache RR310 is the company’s flagship product and caters to only a niche audience and hence it retailed only 364 units. The brand’s only electric scooter iQube sold just 23 units. On the other hand, Wego and Victor recorded zero sales since the former has been discontinued from the lineup and the latter is yet to be upgraded to the latest BS6 emission norms.

Exports

The Star City performed extremely well in the export sales as it registered a whopping 23,157 units in August. The company also retails a 125cc version of the Star City outside which is quite popular and sold 19,243 units last month. The Apache RTR series (6,610 units), Ntorq (3,199) and Sport (3,120) are the rest that have registered a four-digit export figure. The rest of the products have registered below par sales with Pep+, RR310 and iQube not exporting any units.

However, total units exported exceeded YoY figures with a total of 57,499 units exported last month in comparison to 54,763 units during the same period last year. The company remains hopeful that in the coming months, sales will rise due to the need for personal mobility due to the ongoing crisis.

