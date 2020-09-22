Home Bike News TVS Motor Aug 2020 Sales, Exports Data - Apache, Jupiter, XL Super,...

TVS Motor Aug 2020 Sales, Exports Data – Apache, Jupiter, XL Super, Ntorq

Arun Prakash
Arun Prakash
TVS Apache Aug 2020

With markets gradually opening, sales of two-wheelers has started gathering pace in recent months

TVS Motor Company has had a fruitful last month as far as the two-wheeler segment is concerned. Although YoY sales declined ever so slightly, the company has recorded appreciable growth when compared to sales in recent months which have been impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Domestic Sales

As far as gross domestic sales are concerned, the Hosur based OEM recorded 2,18,338 registries last month against 2,18,528 units sold during the same period last year. That is a difference of 190 units less than the previous year.

The manufacturer’s most affordable two-wheeler- XL moped turned out to be the most beneficial for the company as it recorded over 70,000 units sold in August 2020 as compared to 55,812 units sold in August 2019. That is a jump of 25.65 percent since last year. Jupiter although, recorded a dip of 9.46 percent from last year registered an impressive number and occupied the second position on the list. It sold 52,378 units last month as opposed to 57,849 units sold in August 2019.

TVS Domestic Sales Aug 2020
TVS Domestic Sales Aug 2020

Next in line are the Apache RTR lineup (33,540 units), Ntorq (19,918 units) Sport (13,545 units), Radeon (9,435 units), Pep+ (8,823 units) and Star City (8,275 units) which recorded decent numbers. The Zest is one model that witnessed a drastic fall in numbers as it sold only 1,911 units last month as opposed to 9,076 units sold in August 2019.

The Apache RR310 is the company’s flagship product and caters to only a niche audience and hence it retailed only 364 units. The brand’s only electric scooter iQube sold just 23 units. On the other hand, Wego and Victor recorded zero sales since the former has been discontinued from the lineup and the latter is yet to be upgraded to the latest BS6 emission norms.

Exports

The Star City performed extremely well in the export sales as it registered a whopping 23,157 units in August. The company also retails a 125cc version of the Star City outside which is quite popular and sold 19,243 units last month. The Apache RTR series (6,610 units), Ntorq (3,199) and Sport (3,120) are the rest that have registered a four-digit export figure. The rest of the products have registered below par sales with Pep+, RR310 and iQube not exporting any units.

TVS Exports Aug 2020
TVS Exports Aug 2020

However, total units exported exceeded YoY figures with a total of 57,499 units exported last month in comparison to 54,763 units during the same period last year. The company remains hopeful that in the coming months, sales will rise due to the need for personal mobility due to the ongoing crisis.

Also READ;
Bajaj Sales and Exports Aug 2020
Yamaha Sales and Exports Aug 2020

No TVS Domestic Aug-20 Aug-19 Diff %
1 XL 70,126 55,812 14,314 25.65
2 Jupiter 52,378 57,849 -5,471 -9.46
3 Apache 33,540 26,402 7,138 27.04
4 Ntorq 19,918 25,578 -5,660 -22.13
5 Sport 13,545 5,393 8,152 151.16
6 Radeon 9,435 15,330 -5,895 -38.45
7 Pep+ 8,823 9,565 -742 -7.76
8 Start City 8,275 7,028 1,247 17.74
9 Zest 1,911 9,076 -7,165 -78.94
10 RR310 364 290 74 25.52
11 iQube 23 0 23
12 Wego 0 2,152 -2,152 -100.00
13 Victor 0 4,053 -4,053 -100.00
Total 2,18,338 2,18,528 -190 -0.09
No TVS Exports Aug-20 Aug-19 Diff %
1 Start City 23,157 12,872 10,285 79.90
2 Star City 125 19,243 16,446 2,797 17.01
3 Apache 6,610 10,186 -3,576 -35.11
4 Ntorq 3,199 2,868 331 11.54
5 Sport 3,120 4,455 -1,335 -29.97
6 Jive 640 480 160 33.33
7 Wego 608 1,614 -1,006 -62.33
8 Victor 480 1,440 -960 -66.67
9 Jupiter 184 312 -128 -41.03
10 XL 178 1,374 -1,196 -87.05
11 Radeon 80 2,360 -2,280 -96.61
12 Pep+ 0 258 -258 -100.00
13 RR310 0 98 -98 -100.00
14 iQube 0 0 0
Total 57,499 54,763 2,736 5.00

Newsletter

* indicates required


ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts.

RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.