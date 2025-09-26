TVS Motor Establishes Global CoE in Italy with Acquisition of Engines Engineering S.p.A.

TVS Motor Company, a leading global manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers, has announced the establishment of its Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Design & Engineering in Bologna, Italy, following its acquisition of Engines Engineering S.p.A., a renowned Italian automotive design and engineering firm.

As part of this initiative, TVS Motor has acquired 100% ownership of Engines Engineering, a company best known for its advanced prototyping, innovation in high-performance motorcycles, and MotoGP racing expertise. The move underscores TVS Motor’s long-term vision to accelerate the development of next-generation mobility platforms and premium products.

Ownership History of Engines Engineering

Founded in 1979 by Alberto Strazzari, Engines Engineering has long been a key player in motorcycle design and development. In 2008, Mahindra Group acquired a controlling stake in the company to support its own two-wheeler ambitions. At that time, Strazzari held 85% of the equity, with the remainder split among three other investors.

More recently, the company underwent restructuring. Strazzari and his daughter Claudia eventually reacquired full ownership of Engines Engineering, while Manfredi Fenici—a longtime technical lead—was appointed as CEO. With TVS Motor’s latest acquisition, Engines Engineering now enters a new phase, integrating with one of India’s largest and most ambitious mobility manufacturers.

A Concept-to-Product Innovation Hub

The new CoE will serve as a concept-to-product hub, combining Engines Engineering’s creative design capabilities with TVS Motor’s extensive global R&D ecosystem. The facility is expected to strengthen product differentiation, reduce development cycles, and accelerate the launch of future-ready mobility solutions. TVS Motor confirmed that the CoE will also support Norton Motorcycles, its British marque, in crafting luxury motorcycles with modern performance and design.

Its departments and services cover:

– Electric Vehicle Development

– Powertrain Engineering

– EVD Services

– Prototype Projects like Stratos

On the testing and validation front, Engines Engineering specializes in:

– Engine and emission testing (including evaporative and cold-start tests)

– Structural and endurance testing

– Finite element, vibration, and acoustic analysis

– Suspension development and dynamic stress analysis

– Vehicle road testing under diverse conditions

These wide-ranging capabilities underline why TVS Motor chose the Bologna-based firm as a foundation for its new CoE.

Focus Areas of the CoE

– Design & Engineering Leadership: Advanced prototyping, modular platform design, and simulation capabilities.

– Future Mobility Technologies: AI-driven design, advanced materials, and connected EV integration.

– Global Talent & Partnerships: Collaboration with universities, startups, and suppliers worldwide to drive innovation.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said: “The establishment of the new Italian Global Centre of Excellence marks another milestone in strengthening our capabilities and accelerating our journey to reimagine mobility. By combining the creativity and racing expertise of Engines Engineering with our engineering and design strengths, we are expanding our ability to deliver premium, connected, and electric vehicles that set new global benchmarks. Importantly, this Centre of Excellence further augments Norton’s capabilities, enabling it to advance its craft of exceptional high-performance motorcycles that not only honour its iconic legacy but also elevate its future ambitions.”