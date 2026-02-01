TVS Motor Jan 2026 Sales Cross 500k – 2W Domestic At 383k

TVS Motor Company sales results for January 2026 ended on a highly positive note. The company has recorded growth both across its two and three wheeler segments and also in both domestic and global markets.

TVS Motor Jan 2026 Sales

With total sales for the January 2026 period, TVS Motor has recorded 5,11,766 units. This included both domestic sales and exports of two and three wheelers. It was a hefty 28.71% growth from 3,97,623 units in the prior year and a volume increase of 1,14,143 units. MoM total sales also grew by 6.31% from 4,81,389 units in December 2025.

The two wheeler segment which has seen an overall year-on-year growth of 27.48% to 4,94,195 units from 3,87,671 units. Month-on-month growth was up by 7.18% from 4,61,071 units. Within this segment, motorcycle sales increased by 26.69% to 2,19,188 units on a YoY basis and by 1.07%. The scooter sales also ended positively and saw a 30.28% rise to 2,22,926 units. MoM sales also improved for both motorcycles and scooters by 1.07% and 12.58% respectively.

TVS iQube registered a 49.86% YoY rise while MoM sales were up by 6.04% to a total of 37,756 units. This clearly indicates a growing affinity towards consumer adoption of cleaner and greener electric mobility solutions. TVS Motor Company is also planning to expand this electric two-wheeler segment with new launches. Moped sales also improved to 52,081 units marking both a significant YoY and MoM growth.

TVS 3W Sales – January 2026

In January 2026, TVS Motor Company saw improved momentum even where their three wheeler lineup was concerned. In domestic markets, 3W sales went up to 6,161 units, a 127.51% rise from 2,708 units in January 2025. Month-on-month sales too improved strongly by 23.10% over 5,005 units in December 2025.

Exports on the other hand, while they have risen by 57.56% YoY to 11,401 units, it has suffered a decline of 25.49% as compared to 15,313 units shipped in December 2025. Total 3W sales thus saw a76.56% YoY growth to 17,571 units from 9,952 units while MoM sales dipped by 13.52% from 20,318 units in December 2025.