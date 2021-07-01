TVS Motor June 2021 Sales – Apache, Jupiter, XL 100, Ntorq, Scooty

TVS Motor reports cumulative sales growth at 27 percent in June 2021

TVS Motor Company reports sales growth of 27 percent in June 2021. Wholesales are reported at 2,51,886 units, up from 1,98,387 units sold in June 2020. Volume gain stood at 53,499 units. The company says it reduced dealer stocks to support dealers and channel partners. TVS is managing its production to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand.

While the market contains to function within limitations, there appears to be hope for the overall two-wheeler industry. While electric two-wheeler manufacturers continue to rise, India being a traditionally big market for two-wheelers has helped in this time of uncertainty.

Total two-wheeler sales

Total two-wheeler sales is reported at 25 percent growth at 2,38,092 units in June 2021, up from 1,91,076 units in June 2020. Volume growth stood at 47k units. Of this, motorcycle sales accounted for 1,46,874 units, up from 84,401 units in June 2020. Scooter sales was reported at 54,595 units in June 2021, down from 65,666 units in June 2020.

Domestic two-wheeler sales reported 1,45,413 units in June 2021 up from 1,44,817 units in June 2020. Total exports is reported at 1,06,246 units, as against 53,123 units in June 2020. Two-wheeler exports is up at 92,679 units, up from 46,259 units in June 2020. Top sellers include Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, XL100 as well as the Scooty Pep+.

Export market demand remains robust. Export volumes however are impacted by container availability. Three-wheeler sales growth is reported at 89 percent with sales of 13,794 units in June 2021, up from 7,311 units YoY. Of this domestic sales declined to 227 units. Exports make up the mammoth share of 13,567 units.

Q1 FY22 sales

Of total domestic sales, moped sales fell to 36,623 units, down from 41,009 units at almost 11 percent decline. Of domestic two-wheels sales, TVS’ motorcycles contributed to about 62 percent of volumes, followed by scooters at 23 percent. It’s moped sales accounted for 15 percent of volumes.

For the auto manufacturer, this is a unique proposition considering that no other manufacturer makes one. However, in time this is likely to change with the advent of electric two-wheelers as a number of new EV manufacturers are now launching moped like designed products.

For TVS, its stronghold remains the domestic market, which accounted for 61 percent of total sales volume last month. Exports accounted for the remainder 29 percent.

Through Q1 FY22, two-wheelers sales is reported at 6.19 lakh units, up from 2.55 lakh units in the Q1 FY21. 3W sales is up at 39k units from 12k units for the quarter just ended. Total sales in May 2021 was reported at 1,66,889 units. MoM volume growth stood at just under 85k units. Sales in April 2021 was reported at 2,38,983 units.