TVS Motor March 2025 Sales Up Nearly 17% – Highest Ever Sales in FY 2024-25

Nabanita Singha Roy
TVS Motor Company reported strong sales performance in March 2025, registering a 16.95% year-on-year growth across its domestic and export business for two-wheelers and three-wheelers combined. The company sold a total of 4,14,687 units in March 2025 as compared to 3,54,592 units in the same month last year, gaining momentum across segments.

Two-Wheelers Lead the Charge

Two-wheelers remained the primary growth driver for TVS, with total two-wheeler sales (domestic + export) reaching 4,00,120 units, a 16.16% increase over 3,44,446 units sold in March 2024.

TVS Motor March 2025 - YoY Comparison
Motorcycle sales rose to 1,96,734 units (led by Apache, Raider), up from 1,71,611 units, registering a 14.64% YoY growth.

Scooter sales saw a strong surge of 26.49% (led by Jupiter, Ntorq), with 1,66,297 units sold compared to 1,31,472 units in March 2024.

iQube Electric scooter sales nearly doubled, growing by 76.62%, reaching 26,935 units, up from 15,250 units last year.

XL100 Moped sales, however, saw a dip of 10.33%, totalling 37,089 units in March 2025 versus 41,363 units in March 2024.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,97,622 units, growing by 14.24% YoY. Exports also showed strong momentum with 1,02,498 units shipped, a 22.15% increase over last year.

Three-Wheeler Segment Delivers Strong Growth

TVS also posted solid gains in the three-wheeler category. Total three-wheeler sales grew by 43.57%, reaching 14,567 units in March 2025.

TVS Motor March 2025 - MoM Comparison
– Domestic three-wheeler sales came in at 3,601 units, growing by 72.46% over 2,088 units last year.

– Three-wheeler exports stood at 10,966 units, a 36.09% jump from 8,058 units in March 2024.

Overall Domestic and Export Growth

Total domestic sales (2W + 3W) reached 3,01,223 units, reflecting a 14.70% increase over 2,62,620 units in March 2024.

Total exports (2W + 3W) touched 1,13,464 units, a healthy 23.37% growth over 91,972 units last year.

Jan-Mar 2025 Quarter Performance

TVS Motor Company reported a strong finish to FY 2024-25, with notable gains in the fourth quarter. Two-wheeler sales rose by 14% year-on-year, climbing from 10.32 lakh units in Q4 FY 2023-24 to 11.80 lakh units in Q4 FY 2024-25. The three-wheeler segment also saw a healthy 21% growth, with sales increasing from 30,000 units to 37,000 units during the same period. Export performance was equally impressive, registering a 31% growth with sales rising from 2.60 lakh units to 3.40 lakh units in Q4.

Sales Performance FY 2024-25

For the full financial year 2024-25, TVS Motor achieved a 13% growth in total sales, increasing from 41.91 lakh units in FY 2023-24 to 47.44 lakh units. Two-wheeler sales contributed significantly to this performance, growing 12% to reach 43.30 lakh units. While three-wheeler sales declined slightly from 1.46 lakh units to 1.35 lakh units, the company’s export business surged ahead with an 18% increase—rising from 10.13 lakh units to 11.95 lakh units—underscoring TVS Motor’s strengthening presence in international markets.

