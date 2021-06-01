TVS Motor May 2021 Sales Decline MoM – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, iQube

TVS recorded more exports than domestic sales for the month of May 2021 due to stricter curbs and lockdowns across the country

With the country grappling with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, business in every sector was adversely affected. The story of the auto industry was no different with restrictions across the country impacting production as well as sales of vehicles. Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company registered cumulative sales of 166,889 units in May 2021.

In comparison, the company sold 69,008 units in the month of May 2020 while in April this year, the Hosur-based bikemaker recorded total sales of 2,38,983 units. This resulted in YoY growth of 141.84 percent and an MoM decline of 30.17 percent. These numbers include two-wheelers and three-wheelers sold both in domestic and overseas markets.

Two-Wheeler Sales

Total two-wheelers stood at 154,416 units in May 2021 as against sales of 56,218 units in May last year. Out of these numbers, motorcycles accounted for 125,188 units in May 2021 in comparison to 26,772 units in May 2020. Best sellers in the motorcycle segment included the Apache range.

Whereas, scooters registered 19,627 units in May 2021 as against sales of 16,120 units in May 2020. Domestic two-wheelers registered 52,084 units in May 2021 while the figures stood at 41,067 units in May last year. Scooter sales featured Jupiter, Ntorq, iQube among top sellers.

Three-Wheeler Sales

A total of 12,473 three-wheelers were sold last month out of which only 131 units accounted for domestic sales while the rest were shipped overseas. This resulted in MoM and YoY decline of 68.20 percent and 99.85 percent respectively on domestic sales.

The company’s total domestic figure stood at 52,215 units which resulted in over 60 percent decline in both MoM and YoY sales. In comparison, a total of 114,674 units were shipped overseas which translated to a massive YoY growth of 547.62 percent.

Two-Wheeler Exports

TVS also sold a total of 9,601 mopeds inclusive of domestic and exports last month. In comparison, 27,753 units of mopeds were sold in April this year and 13,326 units of mopeds were retailed in May last year. This translated to a decline in MoM and YoY sales by 60.36 percent and 27.95 percent. A total of 102,332 units of two-wheelers were exported to overseas markets last month which resulted in the exact same MoM and YoY growths of 7.94 percent.

It is clear from the figures that exports boosted the sales figures of TVS Motor for last month. This primarily due to lockdowns imposed in most states across the country. The Hosur-based manufacturer currently retails fourteen products in India which include eight motorcycles, four scooters, one moped and one electric scooter.