TVS Motor Sales Apr 2022 – Apache, Jupiter, iQube, Raider

TVS witnessed an overall MoM decline of 4.11 percent in April 2022 – YoY performance was in green

TVS has announced its total sales volume for the month of April 2022. Sales of the Hosur-based manufacturer grew by 23.57 percent YoY. Total volume for April this year stood at 2,95,308 as compared to 2,38,983 units. However, overall sales declined when compared to March this year when 3,07,954 units were dispatched.

This resulted in an MoM decline of 4.11 percent. TVS recorded an overall two-wheeler sales of 2,80,022 units out of which 1,80,533 units were dispatched in domestic markets. The rest were exported to overseas markets. Out of the total two-wheeler sales, 1,39,027 units of motorcycles were dispatched last month.

TVS Motor Sales Apr 2022

The motorcycle segment grew by 4 percent from 133,227 units in April 2021. Scooter sales of the company grew by 57 percent from 65,213 units in April last year to 102,209 units in April last year. Shortage in supply of semiconductors has impacted production and sales of premium two-wheelers.

On the other hand, domestic two-wheeler sales for April this year were recorded at 1,420 units as opposed to only 307 units in April last year. This led to a massive 362.54 percent YoY growth. TVS currently has only one battery-powered two-wheeler under its portfolio in the form of the iQube e-scooter. The company also sold 38,786 units of mopeds last month as opposed to 27,753 units during April last year which led to a 39.75 percent YoY growth.

Domestic Sales & Exports

Total domestic sales for April 2022 stood at 1,81,881 units as compared to 1,31,798 units recorded during the same month last year. This translates to YoY growth of 38 percent. On the other hand, TVS dispatched a total of 1,98,230 units in the domestic market in March this year which has resulted in an MoM decline of 8.25 percent.

Total exports for TVS grew by 20 percent from 12,790 units in April last year to 15,286 units in April this year which has resulted in YoY growth of 5.82 percent. In March this year, the Hosur-based company shipped a total of 1,09,724 units to overseas markets which has led to a 3.37 percent MoM growth. Two-wheeler exports grew by 5%, from 94,807 units in April 2021 to 99,489 units in April 2022.

TVS motorcycles on sale include the likes of Apache, Raider, Star City, Sport, etc. Scooter range includes Jupiter, Pep+, Ntorq, etc. Total three-wheeler exports stood at 13,939 units last month as opposed to 12,790 units dispatched in April last year. This has resulted in YoY growth of 12.60 percent.

Recent launches by TVS

TVS has been actively updating its lineup in recent times. The company’s latest launch is a new top-spec trim of its flagship scooter called Ntorq 125 XT. It comes with funky graphics as well as a fully digital instrument console with a lap time recorded and other connectivity features. It has been priced at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom).