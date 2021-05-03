TVS Motor Sales April 2021 – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, XL Super

TVS Motor now gears up for the launch of the updated Apache RR 310 which has been rescheduled due to the pandemic situation in the country

TVS Motor Company has released their sales report for April 2021. While sales cannot be compared with that of April 2020, the period when the country went into a complete lockdown in view of the pandemic, we can compare sales MoM which also suffered a de-growth.

TVS Motor total sales stood at 238,983 units in April 2021 a significant increase over 9,640 units sold in April 2020. Even April 2021 has been bogged down by lockdowns announced in some states in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but retail sales continued to be ahead of dispatches. TVS Motor has reduced dealer stocks so as to not to put added burden on channel partners but production will continue so as to meet customer demands once the situation is back to normal.

TVS Motor Two Wheeler Sales and Exports

TVS Motor registered two wheeler sales at 2,26,193 in April 2021 as against 8,134 units sold in April 2020. In domestic markets, two wheeler sales stood at 131,386 units in April 2021. Of these, scooter sales stood at 65,213 units in April 2021 while motorcycle sales were at 133,227 units in April 2021.

Total exports on the other hand stood at 107,185 units in April 2021 as against 9,640 units exported in April 2020. Two wheeler exports stood at 94,807 units in April 2021 as against 8,134 units in April 2020. Leading two wheelers in terms of sales and exports include Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, XL Super, Star City, Pep+, etc.

The fear of the second wave, lockdowns in several states and supply constraints saw lower footfalls through the month of April 21 over that in March 21, the month when Covid positive cases in the country was on the ebb.

Where MoM two wheeler domestic sales were concerned, TVS Motor Co had sold 1,31,386 units in March 21, a de-growth of 35.01 percent over 2,02,155 units sold in March 21. Two wheeler exports also dipped MoM by 9.95 percent from 1,05,282 units exported in March 21 to 94,807 units exported in the past month. Total two wheeler sales stood at 2,26,193 units in April 21 down 26.43 percent over 3,07,437 units sold in March 21.

TVS Motor Three Wheeler Sales and Exports

Taking into account YoY three wheeler sales, the company reported sales of 12,790 units in April 2021 as against 1,506 units in April 2020. Three wheeler MoM sales however, dipped both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Domestic sales fell 62.75 percent to 412 units in April 21 even as sales had stood at 1,106 units in March 21.

Exports on the other hand dipped 12.46 percent from 14,140 units exported in March 21 to 12,378 units exported in the past month. This took total two and three wheeler sales (domestic and exports) down 25.94 percent to 2,38,983 units in April 21 down from 3,22,683 units sold in March 21.

Future Plans

Where future plans are concerned, TVS Motor gears up for the launch of the updated Apache RR 310 in the months ahead while the company also plans to expand sales of the iQube electric scooter in new cities across the country.