TVS Motor Sales at 5.09 lakh in August 2025 – Highest Ever

TVS Sales surpassed the 5 lakh unit sales mark last month, registering YoY growth across all segments

TVS Motor Company sales for August 2025 recorded a rise of 30.12% YoY. Total sales figures surpassed the 5 lakh unit sales mark with 5,09,539 units sold last month. Positive results seen both for its scooter and motorcycle lineups while sales improved across its 3W segment as well. The company excelled both in terms of domestic sales and exports which showed off strong positivity.

TVS YoY Sales in August 2025

TVS Motor recorded a 30.12% increase in sales (Domestic + Exports) in August 2025 at 5,09,536 units, achieving its highest ever sales. The company performance exceeded market expectations and showed off its strong position across the automotive sector. Its overwhelming sales in August 2025 displayed a strong YoY growth from 3,91,588 units sold in August 2024. The ability to surge past the 5 lakh unit mark was on account of both its scooter and motorcycle segments. Electric vehicle sales and exports too ended on a higher note.

In domestic markets, 2W sales stood at 3,68,862 units, up by 27.60% when compared to 2,89,073 units sold in the same month last year. Exports showed a 35.82% growth at 1,21,926 units. Breaking up these sales into scooter and motorcycle figures, scooter sales were up 35.85% to 2,22,296 units sold in August 2025, up from 1,63,629 units sold in August 2024. Motorcycle demand too surged by 30.14% to 2,21,870 units last month from 1,70,486 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year. Scooters and motorcycles commanded a 45.29% and 45.21% share respectively

TVS e-scooter iQube also received more attention as electric vehicle sales were up to 25,138 units in August 2025. This was a volume increase of 359 units when compared to 24,779 units in August 2024. However, the company cites some supply challenges in terms of magnets which has posed some issues in short to medium terms. TVS Motors has just introduced the new Orbiter, a smart urban electric scooter. It is priced at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom) and is slated to offer a 158 km IDC range.

Taking into account total two wheeler sales, the company has seen figures up by as much as 29.55%. August 2025 sales stood at 4,90,788 units. This was well over 3,78,841 units sold in August 2024, a volume increase of 1,11,947 units. 3W sales too grew both in domestic and export markets to 18,748 units, a 47.08% YoY growth from 12,747 units sold in August 2024. Here 2W domestic sales doubled to 5,307 units while exports stood at 13,441 units.

TVS MoM Sales – August 2025

On a MoM basis, TVS Motor has accounted for total sales (2+3W) (domestic + exports) that saw an 11.65% growth over 4,56,350 units sold in July 2025. Domestic sales rose by 19.27% while exports suffered a 5.09% decline. 3W sales in domestic markets were up 6.12% from 5,001 units while 3W exports received a 7.02% growth. Total 3W sales stood at 18,748 units, up by 6.77% from 17,560 unit sold in July 2025.

In the 2W segment, motorcycles grew by 10.11% from 2,01,494 units sold in July 2025 while scooter sales were up by 12.12% from 1,98,265 units sold in the earlier month. e-scooter sales too witnessed a 6.49% growth from 23,605 units to 25,138 units on a MoM basis while moped sales saw the highest percentage rise and were up 19.45% from 39,031 units sold in July 2025 to 46,622 units sold last month. Total 2W domestic sales were up 19.48% MoM while 2W exports dipped 6.26%. This saw 2W total sales rise by 11.85% on a MoM basis.