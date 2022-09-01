TVS Motor Sales Aug 2022 – Apache, Jupiter, iQube, Raider, Ntorq

TVS Motor Company reported two wheeler sales growth of 15 percent in August 2022 to 3,33,787 units

TVS Motor Company has registered total sales growth of 14.82 percent in August 2022. Total sales (2+3W) in the past month stood at 3,33,787 units as compared to 2,90,694 units sold in August 2021. On a MoM basis, sales improved 6.09 percent compared to 3,14,639 units sold in July 2022.

Positive sentiments prevailed across the auto sector in the past month. Sales growth was reported by most automakers as is generally seen at the start of the festive season in the country. There have also been improvements in supply chain and improved availability of semiconductors have also boosted demand in this segment.

TVS Motor 2W Sales August 2022

TVS motorcycle sales improved by 17.44 percent YoY in August 2022 to 1,57,118 units from 1,33,789 units sold in August 2021. This was a 23,329 unit volume growth with a 49.79 percent share. MoM sales also increased 4.51 percent from 1,50,340 units sold in July 2022. Top selling motorcycles from TVS includes – Apache, Raider, Sport, Star City, etc. 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle has been spied testing for the first time and will see some changes along with a new exhaust.

Scooter sales also increased 39.98 percent YoY and 10.59 percent MoM to 1,21,866 units in August 2022. The company had sold 87,059 units in August 2021 and 1,10,196 units in July 2022. The company’s scooter lineup currently commands a 38.62 percent share. Top selling scooters of TVS are Jupiter, Ntorq, Pep+, etc

TVS electric scooter sales also increased 580.74 percent to 4,418 units in the past month, up from 649 units sold in August 2022 while MoM sales dipped by 30.32 percent from 6,340 units sold in July 2022. The company has increased production of its iQube electric scooter after noting outstanding demand. TVS Creon based electric scooter was also spied testing recently. There was a YoY and MoM de-growth in TVS XL100 moped sales that dipped 31.63 percent YoY to 36,555 units from 53,465 units sold in Augusts 2021 while MoM sales fell 6.59 percent from 39,122 units sold in July 2022.

Domestic sales of two wheelers stood at 2,39,325 units in August 2022 up 32.96 percent from 1,79,999 units sold in August 2021 while on a MoM basis, sales improved 18.51 percent from 2,01,942 units sold in July 2022. Exports on the other hand dipped YoY (-19.19 percent) and MoM (-22 percent) to 76,214 units. This took total 2W sales to 3,15,539 units in August 2022 up 15.03 percent from 2,74,313 units sold in August 2021 and up 5.30 percent MoM from 2,99,658 units sold in July 2022.

TVS Motor 3W Sales August 2022

Three wheeler sales (domestic+exports) of TVS Motor Company stood at 18,248 units in August 2022, up 11.40 percent from 16,381 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales also improved by21.81 percent from 14,981 units sold in July 2022. Domestic sales were higher by 75.91 percent to 1,352 units in the past month from 768 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales improved by 103.16 percent from 665 units sold in July 2022.

Exports also saw a YoY and MoM growth of 8.22 percent and 18.03 percent to 16,897 units. Total domestic 2+3 wheelers sales saw a 33.14 percent YoY growth to 2,40,676 units in August 2022 from 1,80,767 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales improved by 18.76 percent from 2,02,607 units sold in July 2022. Exports saw a YoY and MoM de-growth of 15.30 percent and 16.89 percent respectively to 93,111 units in August 2022. This was against 1,09,927 units shipped in August 2022 and 1,12,032 units shipped in July 2022.