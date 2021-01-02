TVS Motor Sales Dec 2020 – Apache, Jupiter, XL Super, NTorq

TVS Motor sales reports growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports for December 2020

TVS Motor Company a leading two and three wheeler maker in the country has reported strong growth in December 2020. Overall sales grew by 19 percent to 2,58,239 units, up from 2,15,619 units sold in the same month of the previous year. The company has noted increased sales in terms of motorcycle and scooter sales as well as in exports. Three wheeler sales continue to decline.

TVS Two Wheeler Domestic Sales

Taking motorcycle and scooter sales into account, the company has models such as the XL Super, Jupiter, Apache and Ntorq among the more popular models in its lineup. TVS reported motorcycle sales at 1,19,051 units, up 27.06 percent as compared to 93,697 units sold in Dec 19.

TVS Scooter sales also increased, albeit marginally by 4 percent to 77,705 units in the past month, up from 74,716 units sold in Dec 19. The company noted strong demand for its mopeds with a 30.24 percent sales increase to 61,483 units, thus taking total sales in this two wheeler segment up 12.51 percent to 1,76,912 units, up from 1,57,244 units sold in Dec 19.

In terms of three wheeler sales, the company registered sales of 13,845 units in December 2020 down from 15,952 units sold in Dec 19.

TVS Motor Exports

Two wheeler Exports also noted a significant increase by 39.32 percent to 81,327 units. Dec 19 exports had stood at 58,375 units. Total exports grew by 28 percent to 94,269 units in Dec 20 as against 73,512 units exported in Dec 19.

MoM Sales however dipped 17.10 percent. November 2020 sales both domestic and exports had stood at 3,11,519 units, which fell by 53,280 units to 2,58,239 units in December 2020. Sales de-growth was noted across all segments of motorcycle, scooter and moped.

Domestic sales of 2 wheelers dipped 28.60 percent to 1,76,912 units, down from 2,47,789 units sold in Nov 20. Exports on the other hand increased 27.61 percent to 81,327 units in Dec 20, up from 63,730 units shipped to global markets in Nov 20.

TVS-BMW

TVS Motor Company is in a partnership with BMW Motorrad and produces around 17 percent of BMW motorcycles worldwide. TVS produces G310R and G310GS for BMW. These bikes are produced at the company’s Hosur facility and are sold in India as well as exported.

TVS also recently launched the new TVS Apache RTR160 4V in Bangladesh to strengthen its portfolio in the country. This bike, presented in two variants of single disc and rear disc, gets Bluetooth enabled TVS SmartXonnect technology and is powered by a 159.7cc 4 stroke engine that delivers 16.05 hp power and 14.8 Nm torque.