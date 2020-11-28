TVS Motor Sales, Exports Oct 2020 – XL Super, Jupiter, Apache, Ntorq

XL Super moped continues to be the best selling two wheeler from TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company has been having a fruitful return at the Indian market in recent past. As mentioned in our previous report, the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer has witnessed a 19 percent YoY growth in the domestic market whereas it registered almost 49 percent YoY growth in exports.

This can be accounted for the strong performance of almost all TVS models for the month of October 2020. Almost all two-wheelers resulted in positive growth during the said period. Despite the ongoing crisis, TVS Motor managed to strengthen its supply chain from September 2020.

XL, Jupiter leading Domestic Sales charts

Total sales in the domestic market stood at 3,01,380 units which are significantly greater than 2,52,684 units sold by the company in October 2019. This is largely contributed by the sales of XL which leads the sales charts of TVS with 80,268 units sold last month. The company registered a difference of 20,094 units from October last year which translated to YoY growth of 33.39 percent.

It was followed by Jupiter which recorded 74,159 units sales last month and was slightly lower than October 2019. During the same period last year, TVS retailed 74,560 units of its popular 110cc scooter which is marginal degrowth of 0.54 percent.

Jupiter is followed by the Apache range of motorcycles which registered 40,943 units sold in October this year. The company sold 6,884 units more than the previous year’s October which is a 20.21 percent YoY growth.

Fourth and fifth positions were occupied by Ntorq and Sport respectively. TVS recorded 31,524 units of the power scooter in October whereas it registered 22,217 units of the entry-level 100cc bike. Both registered a positive YoY growth of 32.22 percent and 48.51 percent respectively.

No TVS Domestic Oct-20 Oct-19 1 XL Super Moped (+33%) 80,268 60,174 2 Jupiter(-1%) 74,159 74,560 3 Apache (+20%) 40,943 34,059 4 Ntorq (+32%) 31,524 23,842 5 Sport (+49%) 22,217 14,960 6 Radeon (+17%) 20,204 17,265 7 Star City (+79%) 14,947 8,331 8 Pep+ (+40%) 11,254 8,027 9 Zest (-20%) 5,336 6,680 10 RR310 (+123%) 496 222 11 iQube 32 0 12 Wego 0 906 13 Victor 0 3,658 – Total (+19%) 3,01,380 2,52,684

Strong performances from 110cc bikes

Sixth and seventh place was taken by TVS Motor’s 110cc bikes Radeon and Star City. The company recorded 20,204 units sales of Radeon with a YoY growth of 17.02 percent. On the other hand, Star City recorded the highest YoY growth of 79.41 percent with sales of 14,947 units of the motorcycle. In October 2019, TVS sold 8,331 units of Star City.

Exports

When it comes to exports, it was Star City that led the sales charts with 28,173 units shipped overseas. This resulted in an impressive 93.50 percent YoY growth from October last year. TVS also retails a 125cc version of Star City overseas which occupied second place with 24,603 units sold in October 2020. It also recorded a decent 57.22 percent YoY growth.

The Apache range of motorcycles witnessed a massive YoY growth with 13,058 units shipped overseas in October this year. This resulted in 118 percent YoY growth against 5,991units sold in October 2019. However, it was Radeon that witnessed the highest YoY growth of 280 percent in exports. In total, TVS shipped 80,525 units of its two-wheelers to overseas markets, higher than the 54,058 units shipped in October 2019.