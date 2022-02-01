TVS Motor Sales Jan 2022 – Apache, Raider, Ntorq, Jupiter, XL100

TVS Motor reports sales decline in domestic market and exports in January 2022

TVS Motor two-wheeler sales took a bit of a beating for both domestic sales and exports in January 2022. Its bestselling moped continues to post numbers much lower than has been the norm. Moped sales fell to 36,199 units, down from 59,487 units. Volume loss stood at 23,288 units, and sales declined steeply at 39.15 percent.

Considering no other manufacturer sells a mainstream moped in today’s market, it’s difficult to pinpoint what this downward trend is attributed to. What is certain is its diminished sales numbers in a segment it rules is shaving off thousands of units of total sales.

TVS Motor Sales Jan 2022 – Motorcycles

Motorcycle sales stayed in the green, but only just to hang in there. Sales are reported at 1,37,360 units, up from 1,36,790 units. Through the month volume growth stood at 570 units. YoY growth for domestic motorcycle sales is reported at 0.42 percent.

Motorcycle sales being the manufacturer’s strongest segment contributed to 54.05 percent of company domestic sales. TVS has an electric presence through its iQube scooter.

TVS Motor Sales Jan 2022 – Scooters

Scooter sales fell 18 percent. Sales dropped to 80,580 units, down from 98,319 units. Volume loss stood at 17.739 units. Sales decline is reported at 39.15 percent. Domestic scooter sales made up for 31.71 percent of TVS’ two-wheeler sales in the country. Total 2W domestic sales fell to 1,67,795 units, down from 2,05,216 units. Volume loss stood at 37,421 units. Decline is reported at 18.23 percent.

2W exports fell by a smaller margin. Exports fell to 86,344 units, down from 89,380 units. Volume loss stood at 3,036 units. Sales decline stood at 13.73 percent. Total 2W sales is reported at 2,54,139 units, down from 2,94,596 units. Volume loss stood at 40,457 units, down 13.73 percent. The manufacturer’s domestic sales made up for two-thirds of total 2W sales, whereas exports accounted for a third.

TVS 2W and 3W sales

MoM two wheeler sales fell by 1.44 percent. Exports were lower in December 2021 at 81,923 units. MoM growth is reported at 5.40 percent at volume gain of 4,421 units. MoM scooter sales grew by 7.41 percent. Sales rose from 75,022 units at volume gain of 5,558 units.

Total 2W sales fell from 2,57,863 units at volume loss of 3,724 units. MoM total 3W sales fell to 12,649 units, down 2,181 units. Sales decline is reported at 14.71 percent, down from 14,830 units. Total MoM sales fell by 2.17 percent, down from 2,72,693 units. MoM volume decline is reported at 5,905 units.

Total 3W sales in January 2022 is reported at 12,649 units. Of this, 1,135 units were sold in the domestic market. 11,514 units were exported. Total sales are stable. Total sales (2W and 3W) is reported at 2,66,788 units at 13.14 percent decline. Sales fell from 3,07,149 units at volume loss of just over 40k units.