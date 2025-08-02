TVS Motor Sales July 2025 – Positive Growth Across The Charts

TVS showed strong YoY and MoM growth with positive sales seen across both domestic and export markets

TVS Motor Company ended July 2025 on a highly positive note. The company has recorded a robust 28.86% improvement in total sales, which reached a high of 4,56,350 units in July 2025. July 2025 saw launch of the new Apache RTR 310 and Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition while the TVS Norton V4 was spied testing in UK markets.

TVS Motor YoY Sales July 2025

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, TVS Motor has seen increased sales across all segments. In the two wheeler segment, motorcycle sales were up 25.09% to 2,01,494 units in July 2025. This related to a 40,420 unit volume increase over 1,61,074 units sold in July 2024. Motorcycles currently command a 45.92% share in the company, 2W portfolio. Scooter sales were higher by 41.62% YoY to 1,98,265 units from 1,39,995 units with a 58,270 unit growth in volume.

There is also the TVS e-scooter iQube and the moped XL that have also received added attention, up 10.09% and 1.10% respectively. iQube sales grew to 23,605 units while moped sales were at 39,031 units in the past month. Total 2W domestic sales thus improved by 21.42% to 3,08,720 units in July 2025 from 2,54,250 units sold in the same month last year. Exports saw an even higher demand with a 52.26% YoY growth to 1,30,070 units last month from 85,426 units shipped in July 2024.

This took total 2W sales to 4,38,790 units with a 29.18% YoY growth. In the 3W segment, sales improved dramatically especially with domestic sales where sales more than doubled. A growth of 117.34% was recorded to 5,001 units from 2,301 units YoY while it was a 3.26% growth in exports to 12,559 units from 12,163 units. Total figures that included both 2W + 3W and domestic (3,13,721 units) and export (1,42,629 units) sales stood at 4,56,350 units with a 28.86% YoY growth from 3,54,140 units sold in July 2024.

TVS Motor MoM Sales July 2025

July 2025 was a strong month of sales for TVS Motor that has once again recorded MoM growth across all segments as it did on a YoY basis. Motorcycle sales were up 6.74% from 1,88,774 units sold in June 2025 to 2,01,494 units relating to a 12,720 unit volume increase. Scooters saw higher demand with a 22.17% growth from 1,62,291 units sold in June 2025 while e-scooter and moped sales were up 63.92% and 12.70% respectively.

Total 2W domestic sales thus grew by 9.86% to 3,08,720 units from 2,81,012 units MoM while there as double digit improvement in terms of exports which surged 24.25% from 1,04,686 units shipped in June 2025. This related to a 13.77% MoM growth across the 2W segment from 3,85,698 units to 4,38,790 units. TVS Motor’s 3W segment was also in higher demand both in domestic and global markets.

Domestic sales were up 30.10% form 3,844 units sold in June 2025 while exports saw only a marginal improvement by 0.80% from 12,459 units shipped in June. 3W total sales thus increased by 7.71% to 17,560 units from 16,303 units MoM. MoM domestic sales that included both 2 and 3 wheelers showed off a 10.13% growth from 2,84,856 units while total exports of 2 and 3 wheelers were up 21.75% to 1,42,629 units from 1,17,145 units. This took total sales to 4,56,350 units which was a MoM growth of 13.52% when compared to 4,02,001 units sold in the month of June 2025.