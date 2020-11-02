TVS Motor Sales Oct 2020 Grows – Thanks To Apache, Jupiter, XL Super

Domestic sales up 19 percent and Exports surge 33 percent in October 2020

In spite of COVID-19 challenges, TVS Motor managed to strengthen its supply chain from September 2020 while production and sales have noted an improvement from July onwards. Best selling TVS two wheelers for Oct 2020 were Apache motorcycles, Jupiter scooter and XL Super moped.

The Chennai based, two wheeler maker, TVS Motor Company, has released their sales results for October 2020. It may be seen from the attached table that TVS Motor has recorded a 22 percent increase in sales in October 2020.

Total sales which had stood at 2,52,684 units in October 2019 surged to 3,94,724 units in the past month. The company noted increase in both domestic sales and exports which grew at 19 percent and 33 percent respectively.

Two Wheeler Domestic Sales

Total two wheeler sales which grew by 24 percent to 3,82,121 units in the past month had stood at 3,08,161 units in October 2019. Sales of two wheelers in domestic markets increased 19 percent to 3,01,380 units up from 2,52,684 units sold in the same month of the previous year while MoM sales increased 24.66 percent from 2,41,762 units sold in Sept 2020.

When assessing sales of motorcycles in the company lineup, there was a 37.88 percent increase to 1,73,263 units in October 2020 as compared to 1,25,660 units sold in October 2019. Sales of Motorcycles in domestic markets also noted a MoM surge of 24.03 percent as against 1,39,698 units sold in Sept 20.

TVS Motor held a market share of 45.34 percent in the motorcycle segment. In the scooter segment, with 33.27 percent market share, sales increased 4.69 percent to 1,27,138 units in the past month as compared to 1,21,437 units sold in October 2019. Moped sales on the other hand increased 21.38 percent to 81,710 units, up from 61,064 units sold in October 2019.

Exports

In each of these segments, not only did TVS Motor note a YoY increase but also a MoM increase both in domestic sales and exports. Total exports increased by 33 percent to 92,520 units, up from 69,339 units exported in October 2019. TVS Motor noted a 46 percent increase in exports of two wheelers in October 2020 with 80,741 units exported as against 55,477 units two wheelers exported in October 2019.

Three wheeler exports stood at 12,603 units in October 2020 as against 15,207 units in October 2019. In terms of two wheeler exports, the company had commanded a 22.84 percent market share in September 2020 which increased to 24.21 percent in the past month.

In October, TVS launched the NTorq SuperSquad Edition in India. This is a limited edition which is based on Marvel’s Avengers theme. The bikes are priced from Rs.77,865 and features remain the same as those seen on its racing edition with full LED headlamps, fiber seat cover, under seat storage and USB port. The NTorq SuperSquad range is powered by a 124.8 cc RT-FI motor producing 9.25 hp power and 10.5 Nm torque.

