TVS Motor Sales Oct 2021 – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, Raider, iQube, XL100

TVS Motor Company reported a de-growth across motorcycle and scooter sales in domestic markets while exports increased marginally

TVS Motor Company has registered a de-growth of 10.06 percent in October 2021 sales of two and three wheelers. Exports on the other hand noted an increase. Total sales (2 and 3 wheeler) stood at 3,55,033 units, down 10.06 percent over 3,94,724 units sold in October 2020 relating to a difference of 39,691 units.

TVS Motor Sales Oct 2021 – Two Wheelers

Two wheeler sales, that included motorcycles, scooters and moped, saw a 14.14 percent decline in domestic sales while exports increased 2.47 percent. Motorcycle sales dipped 0.52 percent to 1,72,361 units in October 2021, down from 1,73,263 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Motorcycle sales were led by Apache, Raider, Sport, Radeon, Star City and the RR 310.

Scooter sales also fell 11.02 percent to 1,13,124 units, from 1,27,138 units sold in domestic markets in October 2020. In scooters, TVS offers Jupiter, New Jupiter 125, Ntorq, Zest, Scooty Pep+.

Moped sales that included the TVS XL 100 saw a 31.44 percent YoY decline to 56,028 units in the past month from 81,720 units sold in October 2020. This took total 2 wheeler domestic sales down 14.14 percent to 2,58,777 units in October 2021, from 3,01,380 units sold in October 2020 a difference of 42,603 units.

Exports on the other hand saw better results with a 2.47 percent YoY increase to 82,736 units sold, up from 80,741 units sold in October 2020. Total two wheeler sales dipped 10.63 percent to 3,41,513 units in October 2021 from 3,82,121 units sold in October 2020.

Month-on-Month sales of two wheelers increased in the case of motorcycles and scooters while moped sales dipped. Motorcycle sales increased 3.80 percent from 1,66,046 units sold in September 2021 to 1,72,361 units sold last month while scooter sales increased 8.68 percent to 1,13,124 units from 1,04,091 units sold in September 2021.

Moped sales suffered a 10.17 percent MoM de-growth from 62,374 units sold in September 2021. This took total two wheeler domestic sales up 6.02 percent to 2,58,777 units in October 2021 over 2,44,084 units sold in September 2021. TVS XL, Jupiter and Apache lead the sales charts while Ntorq, Sport and Radeon also added good numbers to domestic sales.

MoM exports however dipped 6.44 percent from 88,427 units shipped in September 2021 while three wheeler exports fell 9.96 percent from 13,832 units sold in September 2021 to 12,455 units sold in the past month.

Three Wheeler Sales and Exports

Three wheeler YoY sales along with exports increased 7.28 percent YoY to 13,520 units, up from 12,603 units sold in the same month of the previous year. In domestic markets, the company sold 1,065 units, up 29.25 percent over 824 units sold in October 2020. Exports increased 5.74 percent to 12,455 units in October 2021 up from 11,779 units shipped in October 2020. Three wheeler totals thus stood at 13,520 units, up 7.28 percent over 12,603 units sold in October 2020. TVS Motors offers a range of 3 wheeler models in India with the most popular being the King Duramax.

MoM sales of three wheelers increased 31 percent in domestic markets from 813 units sold in September 2021. Exports however, dipped 9.96 percent over 13,832 units shipped in September 2021. Total three and two wheeler domestic sales and exports increased 2.27 percent to 3,55,033 units in October 2021 over 3,47,156 units sold in September 2021.