TVS Motor Sales Sep 2020 – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, XL Super

A strong increase in two wheeler export volumes helped TVS register a decent YoY sales growth in September 2020

Post lockdown, as people start to go about their lives despite the continued threat of the pandemic, Indian automakers have started witnessing an upward trend in sales. The primary growth driver appears to be pent up demand from the last few dormant months, combined with a new found importance to personal transport. With festive season zooming in, things are likely to stay positive at least for the few more months.

TVS September 2020 sales

TVS Motor Co witnessed its overall sales grow by 14% to 327,692 units last month, compared to 315,796 units in September last year. In August 2020, the two and three wheeler giant post sales of 287,398 units. The company stated that production in September 2020 increased significantly despite continued supply chain bottlenecks due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As far as two wheeler sales are concerned, TVS posted sales of 313,332 units in September 2020 as against 300,793 units during the same month in 2019. Domestic market accounted for 241,762 units which is marginally better than September 2019 figure.

Last month, the Hosur-based manufacturer managed to dispatch 139,698 motorcycles and 103,877 scooters compared to 123,918 units and 118,612 units in September 2019 respectively. In terms of best sellers, it was the Apache which was No 1 seller in motorcycles, Jupiter was No 1 in scooters followed by NTorq. Top selling two wheeler for TVS last month was their XL Super moped, which is also the most affordable of them all.

Export performance

It seems, TVS Motor Co’s export operations did not get affected much by the pandemic as it posted a healthy growth of 19% last month. The company dispatched 85,163 units overseas as against 71,569 units in September 2019. Two wheeler exports accounted for 71,570 units which represented a YoY growth of 24%.

Quarterly performance

In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, TVS Motor Co’s overall two wheeler sales stood at 8.34 lakh units as against 8.42 lakh units during the same period last fiscal. The company shipped around 33,000 units of three wheelers in Q2 this year compared to around 43,000 units last year’s Q2.

The festive season is expected to offer a much needed shot in the arm for the sales momentum in October and November. The company doesn’t seem to have any big ticket launch lined up for the near future but would be hoping to maximize the potential of its existing portfolio.

Recently, TVS Motor Co invested a further INR 30 crore in Bangalore-based electric sportsbike startup Ultraviolette Automotive. The e-mobility brand is preparing to launch what is touted to be India’s most powerful electric sportsbike, the F77, next year. TVS itself is likely to expand its own e-scooter portfolio in the medium term.

