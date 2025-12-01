TVS Motor Sales Up 30% in Nov 2025 to 5.19 Lakh Units – Strong Global Demand

TVS Motor Company reported a strong performance in November 2025, registering 5,19,508 units in total sales—marking a 29.47% YoY growth over the 4,01,250 units sold in November 2024. This translates to a healthy volume increase of 1,18,258 units. A major highlight for the company was its export performance: TVS recorded its highest-ever monthly exports, dispatching 1,48,315 units, underscoring the brand’s growing global demand across key international markets.

TVS Motor YoY Sales Nov 2025

TVS registered strong growth across the two wheeler segment. Motorcycle sales were up at 2,42,222 units in the past month from 1,80,247 units in Nov 2024. This was a 34.38% YoY growth with motorcycles commanding a 48.65% share. Scooter sales also went up by 27% YoY to 2,10,222 units from 1,65,535 units marking a 44,687 unit volume increase.

Strong traction was seen in TVS’ electric portfolio, with e-scooter sales surging 45.70% YoY to 38,307 units, up from 26,292 units in November last year. Moped sales, however, dipped 2.77% to 45,397 units. Despite this, overall domestic two-wheeler demand remained robust, with total domestic sales climbing 19.75% YoY to 3,65,608 units, compared to 3,05,323 units in November 2024.

Exports continued to be a major growth driver for the brand. Two-wheeler exports jumped 51.73% YoY, rising to 1,32,233 units from 87,150 units a year ago. As a result, total two-wheeler sales (domestic + exports) grew 26.85%, reaching 4,97,841 units versus 3,92,473 units in November 2024.

The three-wheeler segment also delivered an exceptional performance. Domestic 3W sales grew 157.14% to 5,585 units, while exports saw a 146.86% rise to 16,082 units. This pushed total 3W volumes to 21,667 units, up sharply from 8,777 units in the same period last year. Overall, total domestic sales (2W + 3W) rose 20.72% to 3,71,193 units, while total exports increased 58.19% to 1,48,315 units, reflecting strong momentum across the board for TVS Motor Company in November 2025.

TVS Motor MoM Sales Nov 2025

TVS Motor however saw its MoM sales end on a lower note. The company has suffered a 4.42% overall decline (2+3W) (domestic + exports) when compared to 5,43,557 unit sales of Oct 2025. Motorcycles showed lower demand by 9.18% from 2,66,715 units in Oct 2025 while scooter sales ended more positively but with a marginal growth of 2.09% from 2,05,919 units. While e-scooter sales went up by 18.28%, there was a decline in moped sales by 13.56%. This took total 2W domestic sales down by 13.29% to 3,65,608 units from 4,21,631 unit sales of Oct 2025.

Even as 2W exports saw an improvement of 27.74% MoM, the overall total declined by 5.20% on account of lower domestic sales. There had been 5,25,150 unit sales in Oct 2025. The company’s 3W segment too suffered a MoM de-growth by 8.74% to 5,585 units from 6,120 units in Oct 2025. However, improved exports by 30.89% that took total 3W sales up by 17.71% from 18,407 units to 21,667 units on a MoM basis.