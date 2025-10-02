TVS Motor Sep 2025 Sales Cross 5.41 Lakh – Q2 FY 26 Highest Ever

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 5,41,064 units in September 2025, reflecting a 12.14% YoY growth over 4,82,495 units sold in September 2024. On a MoM basis, sales increased by 6.19%, up from 5,09,536 units in August 2025.

TVS Motor Sales Sep 2025

In the two-wheeler segment, TVS sold 5,23,923 units in September 2025, an 11.05% increase YoY compared to 4,71,792 units a year ago. Motorcycles contributed 2,49,621 units, growing 8.88% YoY from 2,29,268 units. Scooter sales rose 17.23% YoY to 2,18,928 units, up from 1,86,751 units. E-scooters maintained steady traction with 31,266 units, up 8.18% YoY, while mopeds recorded 55,374 units, marginally lower by 0.72% YoY.

On a MoM comparison, motorcycles grew 12.51%, e-scooters surged 24.38%, and mopeds rose 18.77%. However, scooter sales dipped by 1.52%, and two-wheeler exports fell by 9.25% to 1,10,644 units versus 1,21,926 units in August 2025.

In the three-wheeler category, TVS sold 17,141 units in September 2025, a robust 60.15% YoY growth over 10,703 units last year. Domestic 3W sales more than doubled at 5,677 units, a 141.57% increase YoY, while exports rose 37.24% to 11,464 units. On a MoM basis, however, three-wheeler sales declined 8.57%, with exports down 14.71% to 11,464 units.

TVS Motor Sales in Q2 FY 26 – Highest Ever

For Q2 FY26 (July–September 2025), TVS reported total sales of 15,06,950 units, an increase of 22.69% YoY over 12,28,223 units in Q2 FY25. This is the highest ever quarterly sales reported by TVS Motor. Two-wheeler sales grew 22.11% YoY to 14,53,501 units, led by motorcycles (6,72,985 units, +20%), scooters (6,39,489 units, +30.41%), and e-scooters (80,009 units, +6.51%). Mopeds grew marginally by 1.38% YoY to 1,41,027 units.

Three-wheeler sales in Q2 FY26 stood at 53,449 units, a 40.97% YoY growth compared to 37,914 units in the same quarter last year. Domestic 3W sales surged 122.32% YoY to 15,985 units, while exports improved 21.94% to 37,464 units.

The company’s performance in September and Q2 FY26 reflects strong momentum across motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers, supported by growing demand in the domestic market. The onset of the festive season and recent GST reforms are expected to further boost consumer sentiment and sustain growth in the coming months.