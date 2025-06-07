TVS New Electric Scooter and Improved iQube EV Slated For FY26

TVS Motor, one of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturers, has just spilled the beans on what we can expect from the brand with respect to electric vehicles. Speaking to a media publication, TVS Motor Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu, has just confirmed the pipeline for FY26 and even the traffic in this pipeline. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS New Electric Scooter

If we look at company’s official website, we can see that the company has commenced retail of TVS X, which was unveiled a long time ago. While it is still not live for sale, a prospective buyer can reserve it. This is one of three electric vehicles TVS Motor has lined up in the pipeline for India for FY26.

Other two electric vehicles include an improved iQube and a new TVS electric scooter, as confirmed by Sudarshan Venu. These are huge developments from TVS as the company is currently India’s reigning electric scooter champion in terms of sales and volume. These upcoming vehicles are likely to consolidate TVS’ position as EV-maker in India.

Details about TVS new electric scooter are completely in wraps right now, but one can speculate that it might be a more affordable offering to take on Ola S1X and upcoming budget offerings like Vida VX2 and more affordable Chetak.

Improved iQube

TVS has a reputation of hiding their test mules quite effectively. Improved iQube might adhere to current design language, with a few subtle upgrades to spruce things up. It has to be noted that iQube range of electric scooters were launched in 2020, which is around half a decade ago. An updated design might work in company’s favour.

It might feature more features, a higher range from its 2.2 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 5.3 kWh battery packs with more efficient and streamlined software. Currently, the promised range starts from 94 km with 2.2 kWh battery and goes till 212 km with 5.3 kWh battery pack. We hope improved iQube packs a mid-mounted motor and get rear disc brake with at least a single-channel ABS setup.

Currently, TVS iQube range is offered in three trim levels – iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. Pricing starts from Rs 94,434 and goes till Rs 1.59 lakh (both prices effective Ex-sh, Delhi). We can expect improved iQube to be priced around the same ballpark and TVS new electric scooter to be positioned below iQube.