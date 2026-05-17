TVS Norton Atlas 585cc ADV To Be Made In India – Launch Later This Year

Depending on business viability, the Norton Atlas could also be manufactured at TVS facilities in Indonesia and the UK at a later stage

While working on its own in-house higher capacity platforms, TVS has also adopted an inorganic approach for the premium motorcycle segment. This has come via the acquisition and revival of Norton Motorcycles. Earlier this month, TVS launched the Norton Manx R litre-class supersport 200 bhp superbike in the UK. In the mainstream segment, TVS will be launching the Norton Atlas and Atlas GT later this year. These will be initially manufactured in India. Let’s check out the details.

TVS Norton Atlas – What to expect?

Test mules of the Norton Atlas have been spotted multiple times in recent months. The bike is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2026. There will be two versions, a standard Atlas model and a GT variant. Norton Atlas will be manufactured entirely in India at TVS Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu.

Along with the Atlas, TVS could also introduce the Norton Manx R flagship superbike in India later this year. Norton Atlas is positioned as a premium adventure-tourer motorcycle. Key features include an integrated lighting setup that comprises twin projector LED headlamps and a distinctive U-shaped DRL. The bike also has cornering lights and puddle lamps for enhanced safety and convenience.

Norton Atlas has a strong presence, featuring a large windscreen, chunky fuel tank extensions, hand guards, a step-up seat, bash plate and an upswept exhaust. Tech kit includes an 8-inch TFT touchscreen, offering a range of connectivity features. Users can access calls, music and turn-by-turn navigation when connected via the official app on the user’s smartphone. A USB Type-C charging port has been provided for seamless charging on the go.

Performance, specs

Powering the Norton Atlas will be a 585 cc, parallel twin engine, which has been designed to have a compact profile. Key features include a 270° crank offset and a wide rev range, which ensure peppy performance and a distinctive aural experience. Users can expect ample torque availability across the rev range. The bike has an advanced heat management system designed to enhance rider comfort and protect critical components.

Norton Atlas utilizes a lightweight yet robust steel trellis frame, where the engine is installed as a stressed member. With a balanced centre of gravity, users can expect better control and handling across off-road tracks and city roads. Riders will also benefit from adjustable foot levers, adjustable hand levers and tapered handlebars.

Wheel pairing is 19-inch front and 17-inch at the rear. Coupled with the progressive response long stroke suspension, users will find it easier to handle the bike across a variety of terrain and environments. The standard Norton Atlas will be using cross spoke tubeless wheels. Atlas GT version will be equipped with alloy wheels.

Norton Atlas will be getting a range of advanced electronic rider aids. These include multiple ride modes and a 6-axis IMU for lean-sensitive capability. The latter will power the ABS, traction control and slide control functions. Other features include launch control, hill hold assist, wheelie control, cornering cruise control and a quickshifter.

TVS Norton Atlas price

TVS could introduce the Atlas in India at a starting price of around Rs 6 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh. A completely separate assembly line will be used for manufacturing the Norton Atlas in India. A similar strategy is in place for the BMW F 450 GS being manufactured by TVS in India. While Norton Atlas will be initially made in India, other locations can also be considered at a later date. Options include TVS facilities in Karawang, Indonesia and Solihull, West Midlands, UK.

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