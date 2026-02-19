TVS Norton Atlas GT ADV Bike Spied Testing Without Camouflage

The iconic British motorcycle brand, Norton, is making a comeback. The company was purchased by TVS Motor from India and the brand is waiting to make a major re-entry into the motorcycling world. Among the four new vehicles expected to be spawned from Norton, Atlas GT ADV bike has been spied testing again. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS Norton Atlas GT ADV

This is not the first time Norton Atlas GT has been spied in India. Previous spy shots showed Atlas GT from the rear, trundling down the highways around TVS’ facility. In those spy shots, we could see Atlas GT from the rear, without any camouflage. The new spy shots from Mithun Deshmukh show its front fascia.

Seen without any camouflage, we can see Norton Atlas GT and its dominating road presence. The immediate distinction to identify between Norton Atlas and Atlas GT is in the wheels. Atlas gets wire-spoke wheels, while Atlas GT gets alloy wheels. These shy shots show its LED DRL signature along with its bi-projector LED headlight setup.

Apart from that, we can also see cornering lights and puddle lamps below the headlights which should aid in visibility. There is a tall windscreen above headlight unit which should offer decent wind protection. We can see USD front forks in Gold finish, likely to be fully adjustable for rebound and compression.

Other notable elements seen in these spy shots include muscular tank shrouds that lend this vehicle a big bike appeal, twin disc brake setup at the front with braking hardware from ByBre. We can also see the single-piece seat along with twin exhaust headers along with a large radiator to cool the engine coolant.

What to expect?

Norton Atlas GT is among the four motorcycles that are tasked at a systematic revival of the brand by TVS Motor. Other three offerings are Atlas, Manx and Manx R. At the heart of this new machine is a 585cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with 270-degree crank offset. Performance metrics are not out yet, but one could speculate around 70 bhp of peak power.

17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped with road-biased tyres on Atlas GT. Notable features include an 8-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with smartphone integration, a keyless go system with push-button start, a 6-axis IMU with lean-sensitive ABS, slide control, traction control, cornering cruise control, launch control, wheelie control and hill assist, among others.

All of these are mounted on a rugged and lightweight steel trellis frame and the engine is a stressed member. Norton Atlas GT is expected to be manufactured by TVS Motor in India. A launch timeline is not confirmed and so is the launch probability in India.

Source