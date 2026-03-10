TVS Norton Atlas GT and BMW F 450 GS Spied Testing Together

TVS Motor has been busy in the background developing and testing motorcycles to be sold under TVS brand, BMW Motorrad and Norton Motorcycles brands. Last year, we saw TVS launch their first-ever ADV motorcycle, the Apache RTX 300, in Theog, Himachal Pradesh, and it also featured their new RT-XD4 engine.

The company is now gearing to commence full production of two more ADV motorcycles, one is the BMW Motorrad F 450 GS and the other is Norton Atlas GT. Both these ADV motorcycles were spied testing together recently, suggesting nearing launch in India. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS Norton Atlas GT, BMW F 450 GS Spied Together

BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor have been in a strategic partnership for some time now. After the 310cc platform-sharing, TVS and BMW are now working towards a new twin-cylinder platform that displaces around 420cc in the production-spec model, while the BMW F 450 GS Concept motorcycle had a displacement of 450cc.

The first motorcycle to be spawned off this new platform will be BMW F 450 GS, which has been spied testing multiple times. It is officially unveiled too in spoke-wheel variant and the top-spec Trophy variant with cross-spoke wheels. The one spied recently in India, is a lower-spec spoke wheel variant.

F 450 GS gets distinctive styling, while still falling in line within the GS family. It gets LED lighting all around, new 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, fully adjustable front USD telescopic forks and rear off-set mono-shock suspension unit, single disc brake setups at both front and rear, dual-channel ABS, extensive electronic rider aids and much more.

Norton Atlas GT

On the other hand, Norton Motorcycles falls right under TVS Motor’s broader umbrella. This British legacy motorcycle manufacturer was acquired by TVS Motor and has invested heavily into the brand for a thorough resurgence. Norton Atlas GT is among the four motorcycles that the company will launch as part of its strategies.

Other three bikes include Atlas, Manx and Manx R. It has to be noted that Norton Atlas GT and Atlas are closely related, where Atlas GT is more touring focussed offering. Norton is a more premium brand and Atlas GT gets equipment accordingly. Powering Atlas GT is a 585cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with a peak power output of around 70 bhp.

Both BMW Motorrad F 450 GS and Norton Motorcycles Atlas GT are expected to be manufactured in India by TVS Motor. That is why both these motorcycles are spied testing together. There is no definite launch timeline for both BMW F 450 GS and Norton Atlas GT in Indian market.

