TVS Norton Manx R Launch Price GBP 20k (Rs 26 lakh) – 1200cc V4, 206 bhp

TVS Motor funded Norton Motorcycles has just launched the first of its four new gen cutting-edge motorcycles. To kick start their modern lineup, Norton has launched the flagship Manx R as the halo product to set the tone for further models to follow. The company has put a price on this beautiful litre-class supersport motorcycle. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS Norton Manx R Launch

India-bound Norton Manx R has just been launched in the UK market for a starting price of GBP 20,250 (approx Rs 26 lakh). Of the four next gen Norton motorcycles, the company has kicked things off with the flagship Manx R, which is a litre-class supersport motorcycle that will crash the 200bhp superbike club soon.

Norton Manx R gets a total of four variants – Standard, Apex, Signature and First Edition. Standard model starts from GBP 25,250 (Rs 26 lakh), Apex costs GBP 24,750 (Rs 31.8 lakh), Signature costs GBP 38,750 (Rs 49.77 lakh). It has to be noted that prices for First Edition is not revealed, but it will see limited production of just 150 lucky buyers.

First Edition will come with unique paint schemes, billet aluminium components, a numbered steering yoke that collectors will love, a special start-up sequence on the cluster and extensive use of titanium. All variants will get the same 1200cc V4 engine with a 72-degree crank, rated at 206 bhp at 11,500 RPM and 130 Nm at 9,000 RPM.

Also similar with all variants is Norton Manx R’s features and electronics suite. The 6-axis IMU enabling wheelie control, traction control and slide control, multiple riding modes and an 8-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster and other attributes are standard. Even the Brembo Hypure callipers and other braking hardware are shared between variants.

Specs, Features & Equipment

Base Standard variant gets manually adjustable Marzocchi USD front forks and rear mono-shock along with cast aluminium wheels. Upgrading to Apex variant brings electronically adjustable semi-active Marzocchi suspension system along with OZ Racing forged aluminium wheels. Signature and First Edition variants brings carbon fibre bodywork, Robotox Bullet Pro carbon fiber wheels.

Since materials are variable between variants, the kerb weight changes between variants too. Base Standard variant weighs 210 kg, Apex weighs 207 kg, Signature weighs 203 kg and First Edition weighs the least at 201 kg, as it brings lighter Titanium components. All variants get Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 tyres – 120-section front and 200-section rear. India launch is likely, but a launch timeline is not revealed yet.