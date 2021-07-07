TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP Launched With More Power, Ride Modes, Voice Assist

A bestseller, Ntorq is known for its sporty design, powerful performance and connectivity features

Aiming to take things to the next level, TVS Motor has launched a new Ntorq 125 Race XP variant. It gets a range of enhancements including style updates, new features and superior power delivery. With these updates, Ntorq 125 Race XP variant appears to have taken a lead over rival 125cc scooters.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP Styling

New Ntorq variant utilizes a tri-tone theme that combines red, black and white colours in an exciting paint job. At the front, the red and black apron creates an interesting contrast. Front fender is done in black and white while side panels and rear section utilize all three shades in varying proportions. Race-inspired graphics are also part of the package. Most interesting bit is sporty red wheels, a real treat for the eyes.

Talking about features, Ntorq 125 Race XP gets first-of-its-kind Voice Assist function. It is to note that Ntorq is already equipped with SmartXonnect Bluetooth based connectivity system. It supports both Android and iOS platforms. Connectivity experience gets even better now with the Voice Assist feature. With this update, users can access a number of functions via voice commands.

Users can currently use a total of 15 unique voice commands. It includes things like launching navigation, changing modes, etc. SmartXonnect app has also been updated and it now offers improved UI & UX. New features have been added such as ride mode-based live dashboard, graphical representation and performance parameters. Users can now save addresses, which will come handy when commuting on regular routes.

Performance updates

With improvements in gas flow dynamics and combustion, Ntorq 125 Race XP delivers best-in-class 10.2 ps of max power at 7000 rpm. It is the only 125cc scooter in the country to generate more than 10 ps power. Race XP utilizes Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that makes 10.8 Nm at 5500 rpm.

TVS has made this new Ntorq lightweight with the use of alloy steel, high strength steel and advanced engineering polymers. This has allowed faster acceleration and improved fuel efficiency.

Another major upgrade is first-in-segment dual ride mode of Race and Street. Race mode is meant for use on highways and open roads. In this mode, the scooter delivers improved acceleration and can achieve top speed of 98 kmph. The Street mode is for the usual city commutes. It ensures smooth riding experience and improves fuel efficiency.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP price

With the updates, TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP is available at a premium price of Rs 83,275. In comparison, existing Ntorq variants are available in the range of Rs 71,095 to Rs 81,075. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.