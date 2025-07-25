TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier (Captain America) Edition Launched

Remember the Super Squad series of attractive special editions with TVS Ntorq 125 scooter? These Super Squad Editions were based on superhero characters of Marvel universe. This was part of a strategic collaboration between TVS and Marvel in 2020. Fast forwarding to July 2025, there is a new Super Squad Edition with TVS Ntorq 125 called Super Soldier Edition priced at Rs 98,117 (Ex-sh). Let’s take a closer look.

TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition

Since 2020, TVS Motor has been collaborating with Marvel and has been offering special editions of its TVS Ntorq 125 called Super Squad series. Initially there were three Super Squad Ntorq 125 commemorating fan favourite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Black Panther and Captain America, each getting a dedicated livery.

At the fag end of 2021, TVS discontinued Iron Man Super Squad Ntorq 125 and added Spiderman and Thor versions of Super Squad Ntorq 125. Fast forwarding to July 2025, TVS has launched a new livery to Super Squad series called Super Soldier Edition. As per TVS, this new Super Soldier Edition is a bold reimagination of fan favourite Captain America.

When compared to the older Captain America Edition with its bright Blue base shade complimented by bright Red and white accents, the new Super Soldier Edition is a lot more subtle and muted. Now, the base colour is Black and there are stripes of Red and Captain America’s shield is finished in digital camouflage Green.

What’s New?

These styling cues are aimed to represent Captain America, which is one of the most iconic and celebrated Marvel superhero characters. There are some easter eggs on the scooter related to Captain America like the CA 1941 label on side panel which denotes the year Captain America was first to Marvel Universe.

On front fairing, there is Captain America’s shield with the Star in the middle. Currently, there are four Super Squad Editions on sale – Super Soldier (Captain America), Amazing Red (Spiderman), Lightning Gray (Thor) and Stealth Black (Black Panther). The original Captain America and Iron Man Editions are no more.

Each Super Squad version will get a custom UI for TVS SmartXonnect app dedicated to that superhero. In the case of Super Soldier Edition, we have a Captain America inspired UI with each app screen getting its own character trait. TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition continues to be powered by the same 124.8cc engine with 9.38 bhp and 10.6 Nm.