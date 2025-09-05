TVS Ntorq 150 First Ride Review – King Of Features and Equipment

TVS has launhed the new Ntorq 150. It is TVS’ most ambitious ICE scooter launch to date. We experienced it at TVS’ Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu for around a day. We got to know about the features and equipment it has to offer and how it performs on straight lines and on the curves at TVS’ handling track. As a package, TVS Ntorq 150 has a lot going for it and let’s unpack everything.

Ntorq 125 was already a fan favourite and it is hailed as the creator of sporty scooter genre. Now, TVS is upping the game with Ntorq 150 and it is much more of what Ntorq 125 ever aimed to be. TVS is asking Rs 1.19 lakh for base variant and Rs 1.29 lakh for top-spec TFT variant of Ntorq 150 (Ex-sh). There are four colour variants – Turbo Blue, Stealth Silver, Racing Red and Nitro Green.

Design inspiration for Ntorq 150 is Graphite Concept on which Ntorq 125 was also based. There’s a lot going on with the design of Ntorq 150 and it is not at all subtle. Instead of writing a thousand words about its design, I’ll let pictures do the talking. There’s just too much design to explain in words. I just wished it was a little subtler. I’m sure a lot of people out there would love the design of this scooter, though. It is subjective.

This scooter’s notable design elements are quad-projector LED headlight setup, new stylish LED DRLs on the scooter’s apron that double up as turn indicators, new T insignia on LED tail lights, painted 12-inch alloy wheels, aero winglets at the front to add downforce, a stubby exhaust, split grab rails, street-style handlebar, 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, fancy switchgear and more.

Unlike the rumours, Ntorq 150 continues to be a step-through scooter, unlike its rivals like Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160. So, it has a flat floorboard and all the practicality it brings with it. To make good use of space, TVS has added a glove compartment and a retractable hook. Underseat storage is 22L and it has a USB Type-A port, but it seems to be missing a boot light. It has enough space to accommodate half-face and smaller full-face helmets only.

Components & Equipment

Biggest surprise with TVS Ntorq 150 is that this sporty scooter still continues with 12-inch wheels at both ends wrapped with 100-section front and 110-section rear Remora tyres. When asked about it, the company explained that larger wheels come with larger diameter for tyres and it would not have allowed them to achieve the higher top speed they were trying to achieve as larger tyres get less rotational cycles.

Another conscious choice with Ntorq 150 is the shorter wheelbase of 1,285 mm, which is the same as Ntorq 125. This is a decision I welcome with open arms as it allows impeccable handling characteristics (more on it later). Other than that, TVS Ntorq 150 comes with telescopic front forks, single-sided mono-shock rear suspension, disc brake at the front (petal type) with single-channel ABS, rear drum setup with parking brake feature and more.

For the first time on an ICE TVS scooter, we get a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster which is loaded to the brim with features. This is easily the most feature-loaded ICE scooter on sale in India, hands down. Not a single rival can even come close to the level of equipment TVS Ntorq 150 is offering. It even has a 4G eSIM embedded in it for a host of connected telematics features. This screen has day and night themes along with adaptive brightness.

Notable features include top-speed recorder, 0-60 km/h timer, Alexa integration, smartwatch integration (Android & Apple), crash alert, live vehicle tracking, last parked location, sports and weather updates, social media notifications and more. With a stable Bluetooth connection, music control, call and SMS alerts, accept and reject calls along with turn-by-turn navigation features are available.

To control this TFT display and its plethora of functions, Ntorq 150 comes with improved switchgear with 4-way navigation buttons on the left. Also, both brake levers are adjustable for reach, aiding comfort. These buttons also allow rider to cycle between Ride Modes. There are two of them – Street and Race. Street Mode aims at increased fuel efficiency as it comes with engine start / start feature, while Race Mode unlocks TVS’ iGO Assist feature.

Performance & Dynamics

Main highlight of TVS Ntorq 150 is its new beating heart. This is a 149.7 cc single-cylinder SOHC 3V/cyl air cooled unit that is capable of generating 13 bhp of peak power at 7,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. In typical Ntorq fashion, exhaust note has a lot of bass, but the overall vibrations could have been better. Especially at idling, we found that there were more than acceptable levels of vibration and harshness.

These vibrations do smoothen out once you get going, though. There’s a lot of grunt from this engine and it is eager to rev higher. TVS claims a 0-60 km/h sprint in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 104 km/h top speed. At TVS’ Hosur track, we could only manage to get it till 99 km/h (speedo indicated). Major contributor to this performance is its weight, or the lack thereof. Ntorq 150 only weighs 115 kg, which is less than a few 125cc scooters on sale in India today.

While the design of Ntorq 150 is subjective, everyone can objectively and unanimously agree that it has excellent ride dynamics. Sure, we only rode it around TVS’ testing facility in Hosur and not on public roads, but we can’t ignore the fact that Ntorq 150 is a fantastic handler. I’m not much of a corner carver, but I ended up pushing this scooter around corners more than I would generally have. I even scraped the scooter’s exhaust and side body panels multiple times while cornering.

That is because Ntorq 150 instills that confidence in me to push harder and carry more speed than I normally would. The chassis is very communicative and steering provides excellent feedback. All this from 110-section front and 120-section rear tyres wrapped on 12-inch is rather commendable. This setup makes me curious as to how it would handle on a 14-inch wheel wrapped with 140-section tyres.

Braking setup is impressive too as it gets traction control and single-channel ABS. Front brakes have a sharp bite, which is more than average for this segment and front wheel did not lock even during deliberate panic braking.

Some Reservations & Conclusion

As it stands, TVS Ntorq 150 is the most feature-loaded and equipped ICE scooter India has ever seen. However, it does miss a few features here and there that could have made it down-right perfect. These include:

1. Keyless Go – This is one feature missing in Ntorq 150 which makes its presence known.

2. Self-canceling Indicators – It is baffling that this industry is actively omitting self-canceling turn indicators in their vehicles, which used to be offered in the past with vehicles half the price.

3. Knuckle Guards – This sporty scooter deserves to get knuckle guards as standard, but it doesn’t.

4. We wish TVS had moved fuel tank in the floorboard like on Jupiter to carve out cavernous under-seat storage.

5. While TVS says 12-inch wheels were a conscious choice, we think 14-inch wheels will be better for Indian roads. (Opinion of a person who owns scooters with 10-inch, 12-inch and 14-inch wheels).

These reservations can easily be termed as nitpicking as TVS Ntorq 150 literally is the best-equipped ICE scooter ever sold in India. My biggest reservation with Ntorq 150 is that I wished it had a little subtler design than what it flaunts. Keeping my subjective opinions aside, Ntorq 150 should be your obvious choice if you’re in the market for an aggressive-looking scooter with the best equipment on offer in India.