TVS Ntorq 150 Goes Racing – Homologated With FMSCI For Motorsports

One of the most practical big displacement mainstream scooters in India, the TVS Ntorq 150, has unlocked a new phase in its life cycle in the country. It had been widely appreciated for its performance and now it will step into the racing and motorsports world soon as it has been homologated with FMSCI. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS Ntorq 150 Goes Racing

At launch, TVS Ntorq 150 was homologated for mainstream passenger segment for everyday users with a thirst for performance. Now, TVS Ntorq 150 has been homologated by FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) for motorsport purposes and Ntorq 150 may soon go racing too.

With this step, Ntorq 150 is now eligible to compete in organised motorsport events across India. Announcing the same on social media accounts, FMSCI wrote “We are delighted to share that TVS Motor Company has successfully homologated its scooter, the NTORQ 150, with FMSCI for participation in motorsport events.

We extend our best wishes to TVS Motor Company and look forward to seeing the NTORQ 150 make its mark on the motorsporting stage.” FMSCI called this move a ‘Big milestone in Motorsport!’. TVS Motor or FMSCI have not yet confirmed what these motorsport events for Ntorq 150 will be.

Other TVS models homologated with FMSCI include Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 310, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 200 4V and even Ntorq 125. One can expect a stripped down version of TVS Ntorq 150 to participate in these future motorsport events with special attention to performance and sporty dynamics.

Ntorq 125 in NRC events

TVS’ own Ntorq 125 has been participating in INRC events (Indian National Rally Championship). It has to be noted that scooters have been a part of motorsports before too and Aprilia is a stark example for this. However, scooters in motorsports is still considered nascent or niche.

In its stock form, TVS Ntorq 150 is powered by 149.7cc single-cylinder oir.oil cooled engine that is rated at 13.2 PS of peak power and 14.2 Nm, mated to a CVT gearbox. The company claims a top speed of 104 km/h and kerb weight of 115 kg. It would be interesting to see how much boost motorsport versions will get in performance and how much weight they will shed.