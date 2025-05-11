TVS Ntorq 150 In The Works – Aerox 155, Xoom 160 Rival

Along with sporty styling similar to the existing 125cc model, TVS Ntorq 150 could potentially get a new 150cc liquid cooled engine

India’s scooter segment is dominated by 110cc and 125cc models, with bestsellers like Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access and TVS Ntorq. However, there’s increasing demand for premium performance scooters as well. Offerings in this space include the Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160 and Aprilia 160cc models. Sensing an opportunity, TVS is also planning an entry in this space with Ntorq 150. Let’s check out the details.

TVS Ntorq 150 – What to expect?

With the Ntorq 150, TVS could be looking at a future-ready product that aligns with the brand’s long-term goals. As of now, volumes are relatively low in the premium scooter segment in comparison to the 110cc and 125cc segments. For example, Yamaha Aerox 155 contributes just around 4-5% of the brand’s overall sales. The percentage contribution of Xoom 160 is even lower for commuter-focused Hero MotoCorp.

However, the premium scooter segment is expected to witness increased demand in the coming years. With the Ntorq 150, TVS could be making its move at just the right time. The smaller sibling, Ntorq 125, is already a bestseller. In FY2025, Ntorq 125 was the 5th best selling scooter in the country with a market share of 5.31%. With a similar sporty profile, premium features and a peppy engine, Ntorq 150 could emerge as one of the favourites.

TVS Ntorq 150 – liquid-cooled or air-cooled?

As rivals Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 are equipped with liquid-cooled engines, TVS could follow a similar approach with Ntorq 150. An air-cooled engine would be affordable, but it may not meet user expectations of enhanced performance. Aprilia 160cc models come with air-cooled engines, but TVS may focus more on direct rivals like Aerox 155 and Xoom 160.

TVS currently does not have a liquid-cooled engine in the 150cc scooter segment. While developing a new engine from scratch may be costly, TVS could offset the expense by deploying it across future models. With expected increased demand in this space, multiple models may be needed to fulfil diverse user preferences.

While official details are not available, performance of Ntorq 150 could be at par or slightly better than that of rivals. Yamaha Aerox utilizes a 155cc, liquid cooled, SOHC engine that generates 15 PS and 13.9 Nm of torque. Hero Xoom 160 has a 156cc, liquid cooled engine that generates 14.6 PS and 14 Nm of torque.

Design, features

TVS Ntorq 150 will have a sporty design, vibrant colours and sporty graphics. It is expected to get TVS SmartXonnect connectivity suite that has Bluetooth, navigation, called ID, last parked location assist and ride stats share feature. To enhance overall performance, Ntorq 150 could get 14-inch wheels. Single-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

It is expected that TVS Ntorq 150 will be introduced around the upcoming festive season. It could be launched at a starting price of approximately Rs 1.50 lakh. Rival Yamaha Aerox 155 is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh, whereas Hero Xoom 160 costs Rs 1.48 lakh.

