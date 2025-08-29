TVS Ntorq 150 Launch Date Is 4th September – Aerox, Xoom 160 Rival

The sporty 150cc to 160cc scooter segment in India is not exactly over crowded. We currently have three or four contenders in this space and soon, TVS Motor is set to crash this party with Ntorq 150 (name not confirmed). While the test mule sightings and spy shots occurance are zero, TVS is gearing up for a full fledged launch.

TVS Ntorq 150 Launch Date

Just after the company launched Orbit electric scooter, TVS Motor has shifted the spotlight on a new ICE scooter. This is not just any other ICE scooter, but the company’s most anticipated and most powerful scooter to date. We’re talking about the soon to launch Ntorq 150 scooter (name not confirmed).

As confirmed by the company, the most powerful Ntorq scooter is set to launch on September 4th, 2025. This is the first time TVS is venturing into a high displacement scooter segment and is likely to emerge a popular offering owing to already sought-after and celebrated Ntorq brand.

Not a lot is known about TVS Ntorq 150 and the way it will look. It might take on a maxi-scooter design or a large sporty-format scooter design. The teaser has revealed it’s headlight design which will get a quad-projector LED setup, two for low beam and two for high beam.

The headlight setup is likely to be positioned on its apron and not on its handlebar cowl. Falling into the Ntorq brand, design will probably be on the sporty side with a lot of aggression and muscle, attracting young buyers.

What to expect?

Powertrain details are completely under the wraps and nothing has been leaked yet. One could speculate that it will displace between 150cc to 160cc and might churn out around 14 bhp to 15 bhp of peak power. Considering the market trends, TVS may go with liquid cooling and extract as much power as they can.

Immediate rivals like Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 both feature liquid cooled powertrain, while Aprilia continues with an air-cooled setup, but has a higher 175cc displacement. Common between sll three of these sporty scooters is 14-inch alloy wheel platform, something which we hope TVS also implements.

Where features are concerned, soon to launch TVS Ntorq 150 might pack a TFT instrument cluster with a host of Bluetooth enabled connected features along with navigation, LED lighting all around, disc brakes at both ends, a large under-seat storage enabled by a central spine housing the fuel tank and more.