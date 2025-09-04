TVS Ntorq 150 Launch Price Rs 1.19 L – 13 bhp, 14.2 Nm, 104 km/h Top Speed

Expanding the Ntorq nameplate, TVS Motor has just launched Ntorq 150 in the country. Essentially, Ntorq 150 is now the most powerful and sportiest TVS ICE scooter ever made. This is likely to sit well with performance enthusiasts in India who are contemplating between performance of a motorcycle and versatility and practicality of a scooter.

Apart from the performance, TVS Ntorq 150 aims to be a tech fest which is likely to sit well with evolving aspirations and needs of daily commuters in India. It is an extension of Ntorq 125 and features a new design, revamped performance and added features and equipment.

TVS Ntorq 150 Launch

Without a single test mule spy shot incident, TVS Motor has launched Ntorq 150. Starting price for this sporty scooter is Rs 1.19 lakh (Ex-sh) while the TFT variant has been priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (Ex-sh). There are two variants on offer, spread across four colourways – Turbo Blue, Stealth Silver, Racing Red and Nitro Green.

The main highlight of this scooter is its beating heart, which is a bored out version of Ntorq 125’s engine. It is a single-cylinder, SOHC 3V engine which displaces 149.7cc and is air-cooled. Peak power of this engine is 13 bhp at 7,000 RPM and peak torque is 14.2 Nm at 5,500 RPM. This engine is mated to a CVT gearbox and a ISG for silent starts. Due to the low 115 kg kerb weight, Ntorq 150 could possess segment-best power-to-weight ratio.

Higher Perforamnce

Performance is the mantra here and TVS is promising a 0-60 km/h sprint in 6.3 seconds and top speed is pegged at 104 km/h. The 5.8L fuel tank position is under its seat and not in the floorboard with a central spine. So, TVS Ntorq 150 is a step-through scooter which retains all of its practicality and versatility. Also, under-seat storage is 22L. Wheelbase is the same as Ntorq 125.

The company is offering two ride modes with Ntorq 150 – Street and Race. There’s also iGO Assist which acts in Race Mode and a stop/start system which acts in Street Mode. Other notable elements include:

– Front disc brake

– Single-channel ABS

– Traction control system

– Adjustable brake levers

– Coloured 12-inch alloy wheels

– Parking brakes

– Panic braking

– Engine kill switch

– Telescopic front forks

– Single-sided mono-shock rear suspension

Sporty Design

Apart from the specs, Ntorq 150 gets a sportier and much more aggressive design. The primary attraction is the quad projector LED headlight setup which is positioned quite high when compared to Ntorq 125’s. There’s a new T insignia in Ntorq 150’s tail lights. Turn indicators are LEDs with hazard light and panic braking features.

TVS has added aerodynamic winglets at the front like on Apache RR 310 to add downforce. Switchgear is of 4-way navigation style and there is a front glove compartment along with a hook. TVS Ntorq 150 gets a new 5-inch TFT instrument screen that supports a host of informatics with turn-by-turn navigation, music control, adaptive brightness, 4G eSim connectivity for telematics, Alexa integration, smartwatch integration, weather and sports updates, OTA updates and more.