TVS Ntorq 150 Teased Ahead Of Sep 1st Unveil – New Design, Features?

TVS Motor is credited with the creation of a sporty scooter segment in India within 125cc displacement category. The company did this with Ntorq 125 which held its crown in this sporty 125cc scooter segment for around 7 years. Now, TVS is upping the game with a new Ntorq 150 (name not confirmed), which has been teased for the first time ahead of official unveil.

TVS Ntorq 150 Teased

Ntorq 125 was launched way back in 2018 and has ruled the sporty 125cc space for a long time. There has been multiple updates to this scooter in terms of facelifts with improved features list and other paraphernalia. TVS even infused some fun into the mix as it launched Super Squad Editions in collaboration with Marvel.

Now, TVS is upping the game in sporty scooter segment with the launch of a larger Ntorq, which is teased for the first time. In true TVS fashion, not a lot is known about this upcoming scooter, which will be unveiled on September 1st 2025. Word on the streets is that TVS will launch a 150cc Ntorq to rival Yamaha’s Aerox 155, Aprilia SR175 and soon to launch Hero Xoom 160.

Where design is concerned, soon to launch TVS Ntorq 150 is still under the wraps. Only headlight design is revealed in TVS’ latest teaser. Speaking of, there seems to be a quad-projector LED headlight setup on this scooter. Two, for low beam and two for high beam, we suppose.

What to expect?

These headlights are likely to be fixed on front apron, rather than on its handlebar. Where components are concerned, Ntorq 150 could be based on 14-inch alloy wheels at both ends, first TVS scooter to do so. This has become a trend in the recent times as Aerox 155, SR 175, SR 125 and even Xoom 125 offer 14-inch wheels.

Larger wheels help in plusher and sorted ride dynamics along with a certain level of rough-road ability which smaller wheels cannot achieve. One can even hope for rear disc brake, which has become common in performance electric scooters. We can also expect the same 5-inch TFT instrument screen seen with Raider 125.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RushLane (@rushlane)

Rumour mill suggests TVS Ntorq 150 will pack around 150cc of displacement with performance metrics of around 12 bhp of peak power and 13 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT gearbox. Tag line for this upcoming scooter is ‘Feel The Thrill For Never Before’, suggesting a thrilling performance. Even the exhaust note in this teaser has a bassy tone to it. TVS will unveil it on September 1st and deliveries are likely to commence after some time.

Also read – TVS M1-S Maxi Scooter teased