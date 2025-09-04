TVS Ntorq 150 vs Rivals Compared – SR 175, Xoom 160, Aerox 155

After the launch of Orbiter EV, TVS has now launched a highly anticipated ICE scooter in India. We’re talking about the Ntorq 150, which is the fastest, sportiest and most aggressive Ntorq TVS has ever sold. This sporty high-displacement scooter will lock horns with other sporty high-displacement scooters.

For the sake of this comparison, we have included Aprilia SR 175, Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155. Aprilia SXR 160 is not included in this list as it is likely to be updated with the newer 175cc engine soon. We have compared engine specs, key dimensions, features and equipment offered by all these scooters and see where Ntorq 150 falls on paper.

Ntorq 150 vs Rivals

Since these are sporty and high-performance scooters, we have to start with engine parameters. Ntorq 150 comes with an air-cooled SOHC 3V/cyl engine with 13 bhp and 14.2 Nm. It holds up quite well against Aprilia SR 175, considering the displacement difference. However, Xoom 160 and Aerox 155 come with liquid-cooling technology.

Xoom cranks out 14.6 bhp and Aerox 14.79 bhp. Aerox has the least torque at 13.9 Nm, followed by Xoom at 14 Nm, SR at 14.14 Nm and highest is Ntorq 150 at 14.2 Nm. Ntorq 150 is the only one with Ride Modes (Street, Race). Only the SR 175 lacks engine start / stop feature to save fuel.

Dimensions & Components

SR 175 has the longest wheelbase at 1,365 mm, followed by Aerox, Xoom and Ntorq 150 has the shortest wheelbase. This and the 12-inch alloy wheels was a conscious decision by TVS to retain Ntorq’s handling characteristics. All other scooters come with 14-inch alloy wheels in this comparison favouring plusher ride quality.

Ground clearance is lowest with Aerox at 145 mm, while all other scooters come with 155 mm. Aerox has the highest seat height and Ntorq lowest. Kerb weight is the lowest with Ntorq 150 and highest with Xoom 160 which falls in motorcycle territory at 142 kg. Fuel tank is the largest with Xoom 160 at 7L and only the SR 175 comes with an internal fuel filler cap.

Front disc and rear drum along with single-channel ABS is common in this segment. However, only Aerox and Ntorq get traction control. Only Aerox and Xoom get rear dual shock absorbers, halogen turn indicators and keyless go feature. While all scooters get Bluetooth connectivity, Aerox 155 misses out on useful features like navigation.

Features

Ntorq 150 takes the features game to a new level as it gets 4G eSim feature unlocking a host of telematics features including Alexa integration, smartwatch integration, voice control, panic braking and a lot more. It has to be noted that Ntorq 150 and SR 175 get 5-inch TFT instrument clusters, while Xoom 160 and Aerox get LCD units.

Yamaha Aerox 155 comes out as the most expensive scooter on this list, while Hero Xoom 160 is trailing behind by a small margin. Aprilia SR 175 is priced at Rs 1.26 lakh and Ntorq 150 starts from Rs 1.19 lakh, undercutting them all. All scooters bring unique elements of their own and compete at the highest level to attract prospective buyers.