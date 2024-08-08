2024 TVS Ntorq 125 Updated With New Colours – Black Edition Launched

TVS Motor Company Introduces Exciting New Colour Options for TVS NTORQ Lineup

TVS has launched new colour variants for the Ntorq 125 and the Race XP series. This move aims to cater to diverse consumer preferences, combining style with performance. The new colours are – Turquoise, Harlequin Blue, and Nardo Grey. These additions reflect the growing trend towards minimalist and modern designs.

2024 TVS Ntorq Updated – New Colours

Meanwhile, the TVS NTORQ Race XP, aimed at thrill-seekers, introduces a matte black special edition, featuring a mix of matte and glossy piano black textures, enhancing its edgy appeal. Complementing the stylish new colours, the TVS NTORQ 125 boasts a robust 124.8 cc, three-valve engine, delivering 9.5 PS at 7,000 RPM and 10.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 RPM. The scooter is equipped with several practical enhancements, including Bluetooth connectivity, a fully digital display, dual ride modes, and a signature LED headlamp, ensuring an exceptional riding experience.

The TVS NTORQ Race XP edition, built for ultimate adventure, is powered by a 124.8 cc three-valve engine that produces an impressive 10.2 PS at 7,000 RPM and 10.9 Nm of torque at 5,500 RPM, making it the most powerful scooter in its class. The scooters feature an Automatic Centrifugal Clutch, enabling smooth and effortless acceleration, with the NTORQ 125 achieving a 0-60 km/h sprint in just 8.9 seconds.

Pricing and Specs

The new variants of the TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS NTORQ Race XP are now available at authorized TVS Motor Company dealerships across India, starting at Rs 86,871 (Ex-showroom Delhi) for the NTORQ 125 and Rs 97,501 (Ex-showroom Delhi) for the Race XP.

In terms of dimensions, both models measure 1861 mm in length, 710 mm in width, and 1164 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1285 mm and a ground clearance of 155 mm, providing stability and comfort on various terrains. Ntorq has a kerb weight of 111 kg, making them easy to handle and manoeuvre.

For suspension, the front features Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers, while the rear is equipped with a Coil Spring with Hydraulic Dampers, ensuring a smooth ride even on rough roads. The scooters ride on tubeless tires, with a 100/80-12 tire at the front and a 110/80-12 tire at the rear, providing excellent grip and stability.

Braking is managed by a 220 mm front disc with Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT) or a 130 mm drum with SBT, along with a 130 mm rear drum brake, offering reliable and efficient stopping power. The fuel tank capacity is 5.8 liters, allowing for extended rides without frequent refuelling.

Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Marketing – Scooters, Commuter Motorcycles & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor, it is our endeavour to provide a platform for self-expression to our customers. The TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS NTORQ Race XP exemplify our commitment to this vision. The new striking colour variants showcase a modern approach to scooter design, seamlessly combining excitement with self-expression.”