New TVS Ntorq Thor, Spider Man Editions Launched – Iron Man Discontinued?

New Super Squad variants are in addition to existing Captain America and Black Panther – Iron Man Edition removed from website

Aiming to provide more choices to superhero fans, TVS has launched Spiderman and Thor variants of Ntorq 125. The timing seems perfect, as Spider-Man: No Way Home has just opened in theatres across India. Theme of the movie also connects, as identity of our own friendly neighbourhood web-slingers will be revealed soon.

Same goes for fans of hammer-wielding Thor, the protector of both gods and humans. Next edition of Thor, Love and Thunder is slated for release in July 2022. Ntorq Spiderman and Thor variants are priced at Rs 84,850 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the same as other Super Squad variants.

TVS Ntorq Spiderman and Thor variant details

While Spiderman’s suit has undergone numerous variations across movies and comic books, Ntorq Spiderman edition sticks to the original red and blue theme. This one probably has the highest recall among most Spidey fans.

Front apron of the scooter gets the red shade whereas the front fender comes in blue. A mix of red and blue can be seen on side panels. Enhancing the theme further are spider and web-like decals which cover much of the body panels.

Ntorq Thor Super Squad edition looks relatively sober with a mix of black, grey and red shades. Decals matching various aspects of the superhero such as hammer, lightning, knitted dark grey suit and burgundy cape can be seen on side panels.

It is apparent that Ntorq Spiderman edition will be much easier to spot, as compared to Thor variant. Ntorq Spidey will have a strong street presence, just like Captain America and Black Panther Ntorq. The Iron Man edition of Ntorq is no longer listed on the official website. It has likely been discontinued, as the Avenger dies in Endgame.

Theme of Ntorq Spiderman and Thor variants extends to the SmartXonnect app as well. UI has been customized to reflect notable aspects of the superheroes such as their silhouette, Spiderman logo, Thor’s hammer, etc. Aim is to make overall experience a lot more engrossing and fun for superhero fans. Customized UI for the app is also available for existing Ntorq Super Squad variants.

No superhero powers

New Ntorq Spiderman and Thor editions will continue with the same features and hardware as existing Ntorq. Some key features include aggressive front cluster, aircraft inspired styling, gaming console inspired speedometer, sporty split grab rail, split type rear fender, stubby muffler, afterburner styled rear vents, and sporty T-shaped rear lamp.

In terms of comfort and convenience, the scooter offers patented EZ centre stand, engine kill switch, pass by switch, large underseat storage with USB charger and light, external fuel fill, and dual steering lock. Safety features include high speed alert and parking brake.

Ntorq is powered by a 124.8 cc motor that generates 9.2 hp of max power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter has under bone tubular type frame with telescopic front suspension and coil spring units at rear. It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels, shod with 100/80 tubeless tyres at both ends. Braking duties on disc variants are performed by 220mm disc at front and 130mm drum brake at rear.