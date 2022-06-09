TVS Ntorq XT Price Cut – By Almost Rs 6k In 1 Month Post Launch

TVS NTORQ 125 XT is equipped with TVS SmartXonnectTM, SmartXtalk and Smartxtrack

The TVS Ntorq range, that till last month included Drum and Disk Brake variants along with the Race Edition, Super Squad Edition and Race XP, got a new top of the line variant called Ntorq 125 XT. It was priced at Rs 1,02,823 (ex-sh), thus making it around Rs 13,600 higher than the Race XP that comes in with a price tag of Rs 89,211 (ex-sh).

Targeting a new connected set of buyers in the country, TVS Ntorq 125 XT boasts of updated technology. It gets SmartXonnectTM connectivity platform with 60+ connectivity features among which are “SmartXtalk” (Advanced Voice Assist) and “Smartxtrack” (Social, News, Weather).

It also gets IntelliGO start stop technology and a coloured hybrid console while it sports a striking dual tone Neon Green and Black colour scheme setting it apart from the other variants. Distinctive “XT” lettering is seen in blue on its instrument cluster and on the side.

TVS Ntorq XT Price Cut

TVS has updated the price of Ntorq XT variant. New price for June 2022 is Rs 97,061, ex-sh. This is a reduction of Rs 5,762. Considering the price of the scooter, this is a massive price cut of 5.6%. It is not clear why the prices of the Ntorq XT have been reduced so soon after its launch. Will owners who have already purchased Ntorq XT, get a refund? Prices of other TVS scooters have remained the same as last month, except for TVS iQube – which got a new avatar a few days ago.

Features also include a twin screen digital instrument cluster with a coloured TFT display and LCD that shows off lap timer along with graphics for speed, fuel consumption, warning lights, etc. The user can also share these details along with achievements and updates with friends and family. The Ntorq XT rides on new alloy wheels that relate to better performance and fuel efficiency. Dimensions stand at 1,861 mm length, 710 mm width, 1,164 mm height with a wheelbase of 1,285 mm.

TVS SmartXonnectTM which also includes SmartXtalk and SmartXtrack, is Bluetooth enabled and is paired with TVS Connect mobile App, available on Android and iOS platforms. SmartXtalk allows the rider to interact with the scooter with voice assist features to change modes, adjust screen intensity and listen to songs.

The rider is offered information on weather, navigation routes, low fuel and battery warning, etc. SmartXtrack keeps the rider updated in weather conditions, news and sports scores while users can also set up their profile photos along with that of the incoming caller so as to be visible on the screen. Video below by Satyam Gupta details the features of Ntorq XT.

TVS NTORQ 125 XT – Engine and Performance

TVS NTORQ 125 XT sees no change in its engine. It gets the same engine seen on the other variants with the 125cc, 3 valve, air cooled, race tuned fuel injection RT-Fi engine offering 10 hp power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

It also continues to sport a telescopic fork at the front and single spring at the rear along with disc brake in front and drum brake at the rear with Combi Braking System. The most powerful 125 cc scooter in its segment, TVS Ntorq 125 XT competes with Suzuki Avenis 125, Honda Grazia and Hero MotoCorp Maestro 125 in the Indian market.