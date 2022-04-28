TVS NTORQ XT Variant Teased – More Features, New Colour?

Ntorq is already fully loaded with as many as 30 features across performance, tech, safety and comfort and convenience

Apart from being outstanding in terms of technology and performance, TVS Ntorq is also preferred for its sporty design and styling. The scooter is offered in four variants, each with its own unique styling and colour options. There’s the standard model, a Race edition, Super Squad edition and Race XP variant. This range will be expanded soon to include an entirely new Ntorq variant.

TVS NTORQ XT – new variant

As revealed in the teaser, the new variant could be referred to as XT. It could focus on things like an updated instrument console and some new tech features. Just like other Ntorq variants, this new variant will also have its own unique styling and colour options. Apart from these, most other things will be the same as existing models.

TVS Ntorq new variant could be the top-spec variant. It will be accordingly priced, somewhere close to Rs 90k. Ntorq range starts with the standard model that retails for Rs 77,106 (drum) and Rs 81,561 (disc). Race edition is available at a starting price of Rs 85,161 whereas Super Squad edition costs Rs 87,661. Range topping Race XP variant is offered at Rs 89,211. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Performance updates unlikely

Powering new Ntorq variant will be the same 124.8cc motor as existing variants. The single cylinder, air cooled unit generates 9.25 bhp of max power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The scooter has a top speed of 95 kmph and can achieve 0 to 60 kmph in 9 seconds.

It’s the extensive range of tech features that make Ntorq all the more exciting. The scooter comes with a Bluetooth connected full digital console, offering 60 features. It is powered by TVS Smart Xonnect platform with features like calls and SMS alert, navigation assist, and phone signal and phone battery strength display.

Users can also access features like last parked location assist. They can get reports and analytics about their rides to better understand their riding behaviour. There is also an option to share the same on social platforms.

Other useful features offered with TVS Ntorq include engine kill switch, pass by switch, 20 litres under seat storage, USB charger cum light, external fuel fill, low fuel indicator LED, dual steering lock and high speed alert. In terms of safety, key features include 220 mm roto petal disc brakes and parking brake.

TVS Ntorq Sales

With the new variant, Ntorq sales could get a further boost. In FY 2022, Ntorq was placed in the top 5 list of best-selling scooters in the country. Sales in FY 2022 were at 2,49,277 units, as compared to 2,51,491 units in FY 2021. Market share was at 6.75%.

While YoY growth was negative for Ntorq in FY 2022, it was relatively the lowest as compared to other scooters with negative growth. Only Suzuki Access and Burgman had registered positive YoY growth in FY 2022.