TVS Orbiter EV Launch Price Rs 1 Lakh – 158km Range, 14” Wheel

After a massive success from iQube electric scooter lineup, TVS Motor is set to keep the winning streak going with the launch of Orbiter. Orbiter has been fueled by the success of 6 lakh EV buyers in the country. This is a new EV designed for new-age urbanites to meet the hustle and bustle of urban commuters.

TVS Orbiter is the company’s latest EV that aims to create a sporty electric scooter space. It incorporates a minimalist yet striking design language with clean lines. There are interesting colours, materials and other premium elements to lend a modern yet surprisingly delightful product with modern design, sustainability and advanced technology.

TVS Orbiter EV Launch

Pricing wise, TVS Orbiter starts from Rs 99,999 (Ex-sh, Bengaluru, with subsidy). There are two colour schemes and six options to choose from – Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper. Where design and functionality are concerned, TVS Orbiter has a lot going for it. Some of the most notable design elements elements include:

– A functional windscreen

– Wide handlebar

– Long and flat seat

– Straight line foot board

– Full LED headlight design

– Sleek LED tail light bar

– Sleek LED turn indicators

– USB port

– Easy access box

TVS Orbiter promises a feature-loaded experience to buyers. Some of the most notable features and creature comforts of TVS Orbiter include:

– Cruise control

– Automated hill hold assist

– Reverse mode

– Connected tech

– Coloured cluster with Bluetooth

– Call and SMS notifications

– Turn by turn navigation

– TVS Smart Xonnect app support

– Theft detection

– Geofencing

– Live location

– Fall detection

– Tow detection

– OTA Upates

Powertrains & Specs

While the company didn’t go into details about the powertrains, there seems to be a hub motor at rear wheel similar to iQube. Battery details are revealed too and Orbiter electric scooter gets a 3.1 kWh battery. Some of the most notable specs and numbers of TVS Orbiter include:

– 3.1 kWh battery

– IDC range of 158 km

– 165 mm ground clearance

– 34L boot enough for two helmets

– 14-inch front alloy wheel

– 12-inch rear alloy wheel

– Low rolling resistance tyres

– Aerodynamic design

– Efficient and refined powertrain

– Tough and IP67 rated electrical components

Statement from TVS Motor

Speaking at the launch of TVS Orbiter, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, President, India 2W Business, TVS Motor Company said, “At TVS Motor, we are driven by unwavering focus on technology and customer-centric innovation. Leveraging our engineering expertise and advanced capabilities, we are building products that set global benchmarks in quality, performance, and safety.

With TVS Orbiter, we are expanding our EV ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in India. We remain committed to strengthening our global presence, and offering solutions that contribute to a cleaner, sustainable, and smarter future.”