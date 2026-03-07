TVS Orbiter EV Road Test Review – Practical, No-Nonsense Electric Scooter

TVS Motor entered the electric scooter race with iQube and quickly turned the tides around in its favour. The company has dethroned Ola Electric to become India’s best-selling electric scooter brand. While iQube continues to be its primary volume generator, TVS Motor now has a second electric scooter in the form of Orbiter.

We had this scooter for a couple of weeks and experienced it across its strengths and its shortcomings over good roads, bad roads, hilly inclines and other conditions in and around Pune city. During our time with it, TVS Orbiter lent us some perspectives towards the entire electric scooter charging situation as well. Here’s our observations.

TVS Orbiter EV Road Test Review – Design & Aesthetics

When compared to iQube, TVS Orbiter has a big scooter appeal and it is a big plus for some people. While it is not exactly a head turner, we did get quite a few positive comments on TVS Orbiter. “Kitna pyara scooter hai bhai” was probably the best comment and then we also got “Poora parking lot me standout kar raha hai” from two different admirers.

Both were young individuals and this is probably the demographic TVS is targeting too. The one we experienced was Neon Sunburst colour, which is by far the funkiest of the bunch. Stratos Blue is also an eyecandy. For a more sober appeal, we have Lunar Grey, Martian Copper, Cosmic Titanium and Stellar Silver.

Neon Sunburst gets a fluorescent Yellow shade as contrasting colour in a palette also consisting of a dark Blue and Silver. LED headlights are on the handlebar cowl, while LED DRL strip is positioned on its front apron. These DRLs are flanked by sleek LED turn indicators too and a similar hardware is present at the rear constituting its tail lights.

There are quite a few geometric patterns on Orbiter which looks like they were drawn by a kid with a ruler, but they come together quite nicely to make this vehicle look interesting. We can see a four-spoke alloy wheel at the front, straight lines at floor board area and even at the side body panels and its straight-line seat.

Flush-type rear footpegs, split rear grab rails, squarish ORVMs and the tall windscreen are likeable elements. Presence of a windscreen is not exactly a necessity as the top speed is just 68 km/h, but adds to its overall visual drama.

Functionality & Specs

For starters, TVS Orbiter is a step-through scooter and it offers a flat floor board for practicality. There’s a hook, a small glovebox and a USB Type-A port behind the apron too. Boot space is 34L and it is not deep, but long. So, fitting two half-face helmets is easy peasy lemon squeezy. However, fitting one full-face helmet is downright impossible.

Ergonomics for a 6-footer like myself is quite commendable and this feels like a scooter built for me. For intended short city commutes, Orbiter’s 845mm long seat offers adequate support and cushioning. It is long enough to accommodate two full-size adults and probably even squeeze in a kid for a school drop along the way.

There’s a 5.5-inch colour LCD cluster as well, which offers a host of informatics and even acts as a platform where you engage/disengage Hill Hold and operate Cruise Control feature. The cluster even supports Bluetooth function along with turn-by-turn navigation enabled by TVS Connect app.

Front wheel is 14-incher and rear wheel is 12-incher and both are alloys. While it does look and sound slightly unconventional, this wheel combination does not cause any hindrance to overall rideability. There are no disc brakes on offer, which is fine for this scooter’s intended use and speeds. Headlights and horn are decent, but nothing to write home about.

Powering TVS Orbiter is a 3.1 kWh battery pack and a 2.5 kW (3.35 bhp) hub motor on the rear wheel. There are two riding modes – Eco and City. Promised range is 158 km and in our experience, Orbiter should give around 100 km – 130 km of range, but depends on your riding style and the amount of regen it gets along the way.

Performance & Charging

Where performance is concerned, TVS Orbiter will not blow your socks off. However, it is decent for a family format electric scooter. This powertrain is mostly vibe-free and ride quality from the large wheels is impressive. Orbiter does not feel underpowered on level roads and declines, but can pose some challenges on steep inclines.

The day I received TVS Orbiter, was the day I moved to a new place in Pune and it is situated on a hill. TVS personnel who delivered this scooter to me mentioned that Orbiter could not climb the hill, which surprised me a little. I immediately took it out to test it myself and tried to climb my way up, I realised that they were right.

Steep inclines is a bit of a challenge for our Orbiter unit. While bringing the scooter up, top speed dropped below 5 km/h even with full throttle and in City Mode. It reached a point where I felt like walking it up was a better approach at critical points like the ones over here. It has to be noted that battery SOC while attempting this incline was 33% with a close-to-100 kg individual on it. Not everyone lives on a hill and gentler inclines are not an issue for this scooter.

Hill Hold feature is something that we came to appreciate, but Cruise Control remains a gimmick on this scooter. We never once felt the need to turn on Cruise Control on Orbiter because the process to trigger this feature is simply not intuitive and may even divert your attention away from the traffic. On empty stretch of roads, we tried it and it works, even though it is a bit of pfaff to initiate it.

Charging is another area where we have mixed opinions about the TVS Orbiter. Because I just moved into this new place, I had not set up a charging solution for an electric scooter yet. This is where a removable battery solution could have come in very handy giving users the freedom of charging their battery anywhere (quite literally).

One could argue that a prospective buyer will probably sort out the charging setup on day one, which negates the need for removable batteries. However, that prospective user could probably face a situation where they might need charging outside of their comfort sphere. That day, they’ll probably wish their scooter had a removable battery to charge anywhere.

Should you buy one?

Priced at Rs 99,999 (Effective Ex-sh), TVS Orbiter EV offers excellent value proposition, when compared to iQube with a 3.1 kWh battery. It brings larger size and presence along with a unique and quirky personality which we found to be likeable. It offers commendable range for its price tag and emerges as a great family format scooter.

However, it may not suit everyone. Orbiter works best as a practical electric scooter for predictable daily commutes, provided your route does not include steep inclines and you have a reliable home charging setup. We wished TVS Motor offered a more affordable variant of Orbiter EV without Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation and the non-intuitive Cruise Control feature to really make a bigger splash in the growing electric scooter segment in India.







