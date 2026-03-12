TVS Orbiter V1 Launch Price Rs 50k With BaaS – Rs 862 per month, Unlimited Kms

We all remember the TVS Orbiter EV, which was launched last year. Our road test review of TVS Orbiter went live just 5 days ago and today, TVS Motor has just announced a new base variant of Orbiter called V1 and a rather solid BaaS pricing model that brings initial purchase cost one of the lowest in the industry. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS Orbiter V1 Launch – BaaS Prices

If you take a look at India’s electric 2W segment, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have dethroned Ola Electric and climbed up the ladder. TVS, in particular, is India’s best-selling 2W EV brand with its iQube and Orbiter models. The Chennai-based company bagged the top position without any BaaS pricing models.

Now, the company aims to out-do its already stellar sales performance and reach new heights by introducing BaaS pricing model for the first time. The first scooter to get BaaS pricing is Orbiter, which now starts at Rs 49,999 for the newly launched V1 variant with a smaller battery and attractive BaaS pricing models.

Orbiter is now offered in two variants – V1 and V2. The model we experienced till now, is V2 and a new base variant has been carved with a smaller battery, while keeping most of the equipment. TVS is introducing a subscription-based BaaS ownership model with buyers paying an upfront price of Rs 49,999 for V1 and Rs 59,664 for V2 variants.

Unlimited Km BaaS Subscription Model

Subscription prices start from Rs 862 for V1 and Rs 1,155 for V2, depending on the tenure chosen – 24 months, 36 months, 60 months. There is no need for buyers to take out their calculators as there are no metrics like minimum distance per day or minimum subscription. That’s because the subscription price based on tenure is standard for unlimited km.

Usually, rival OEMs have a certain minimum subscription price per month with a daily distance cap and then some pre-determined price per kilometer travelled. None of that with TVS Orbiter BaaS subscription models as the usage is unlimited and the determined subscription price is the only thing you have to pay.

New V1 Base Variant

Alongside the BaaS pricing model, TVS Motor has also introduced a new base variant of Orbiter EV. Called Orbiter V1, it is priced at Rs 92,250 (Ex-sh, without subsidy) and is positioned below the V2 variant which is priced at Rs 1,04,900 (Ex-sh, without subsidy). V1 variant gets only two colour options – Martian Copper and Stellar Silver.

Base Orbiter V1 variant comes with a smaller 1.8 kWh battery pack which promises a range of 86 km for a single charge. It takes 2h 20m to charge from 0% to 80% SOC with the provided charger. Almost all of the equipment with Orbiter is likely to be similar as V2 variant. Notable ones include cruise control, LED lighting, hill hold, LCD colour cluster with Bluetooth and navigation, among others.