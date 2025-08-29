TVS Orbiter vs Rivals Compared – Vida, Kinetic, Activa e, Rizta, Chetak

TVS has been a long standing champion in the family format electric scooter with iQube and its three trim levels. However, there has been a lot of activity in this segment and TVS needed something to hold its position in this segment and further increase market share. That’s where TVS Orbiter comes into action.

Orbiter is still a family format scooter aiming to offer all the practicality in the world, but it manages to establish a unique identity of its own, without being overshadowed by iQube. Spec-to-spec, TVS Orbiter is positioned below iQube in the company’s lineup. We compared it with similar family format scooters to see how Orbiter fares against competition on paper.

TVS Orbiter vs Rivals Compared – Features

Like Orbiter is to iQube, we compiled a comparison post of affordable electric scooters including Vida VX2, Honda QC1, Ather Rizta and Chetak 3001, while Kinetic has just popped up. One thing we loved about TVS Orbiter is that there are no hidden ‘Pack’ that usually embodies all the advertised features and gizmos.

There are no variants too and all advertised features are offered as standard. Because not all OEMs follow a common practice showing prices on their websites, it is all over the place and we will let the table do the talking. Only the Orbiter, QC1 and Chetak 3001 come with drum brakes at both ends, while others offer at least front disc brake.

Other than QC1 with 12” front and 10” rear wheel size, this segment offers 12” alloy wheels at both ends. TVS Orbiter stands out in this segment with 14” front and 12” rear combination giving it a commanding road presence. Orbiter’s underseat storage is par for this segment at 34L, while Kinetic DX offers the largest 37L boot and QC1, the smallest at 26L.

All vehicles here offer LED headlights, tail lights and DRLs, while QC1 lacks DRLs. A touchscreen instrument cluster is not a thing in this segment, but Vida and Rizta offer TFT clusters, depending on variants. Orbiter gets a LCD cluster, but it is rich on informatics and features like Bluetooth and navigation along with a host of connected tech enabled by SmartXonnect app. QC1’s cluster is the least appealing here with no real features to boast.

Only Vida VX2 offers a pillion backrest, while only the Kinetic DX offers keyless go, a speaker and a concealed charger. Cruise control is only seen with TVS Orbiter and Kinetic DX.

Specs & Dimensions

TVS Orbiter comes equipped with a 3.1 kWh battery pack which promises a range of 158 km on a single charge. Which is impressive considering Rizta promises 159 km range from a 3.7 kWh battery pack. Other than that, Honda QC1 has by far the least range of just 80 km from its smallest (in this comparo) 1.5 kWh battery pack. VX2 promises up to 142 km and Chetak 3001 up to 127 km.

On paper, Vida VX2 has the highest power at 6 kW, followed by 4.8 kW from Kinetic DX, 4.3 kW of Rizta and then comes 2.5 kW of Orbiter’s hub mounted motor. Even where top speed is concerned, Orbiter can go till 68 km/h, while DX can touch 90 km/h and Vida and Ather offering 80 km/h top speed. Chetak 3001 has 63 km/h and Honda QC1 just 50 km/h.

Because of its larger 14-inch front wheel, TVS Orbiter has the highest ground clearance in this comparison (out of the ones disclosed) at 169 mm. Where weight is concerned, TVS Orbiter weighs 112 kg, while VX2 can go as low as 106 kg. Except for Kinetic DX’s 704 mm seat height, Orbiter’s 763 mm seat height is lower than other rivals.