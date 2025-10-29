TVS Owned Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed In April 2026

Iconic British brand, Norton Motorcycles, is gearing up to launch four new motorcycles this financial year. The company is currently owned by India’s renowned 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturer, TVS Motor. For the first time, Norton Motorcycles will make its way into Indian market as well, with a grand launch set for April 2026.

Norton Motorcycles India Launch

TVS Motor will soon launch four new Norton Motorcycles as part of a major ambition to expand their presence in premium motorcycle world. In India, the first Norton branded motorcycle will launch in April 2026 and more models might be in the pipeline, including a small-displacement offering to take on Royal Enfield’s dominance.

Norton Motorcycles is currently undergoing a transformational phase. New Norton bikes are set to be unveiled at 2025 EICMA Show in Italy. Centrestage of this unveiling will be a new version of V4 superbike offered in Manx and Manx R variants and a new Adventure motorcycle in middle-weight category called Atlas.

New motorcycles to be showcased at 2025 EICMA Show may launch in this financial year. They will be produced at Norton’s Solihull facility, which is currently undergoing a major revamp to accommodate these next-gen bikes and to increase production capacity. TVS Motor acquired Norton Motorcycles in 2020 for around Rs 150 Cr, but has earmarked around Rs 1,000 Cr for the brand’s development.

India Strategy

Previously, TVS had confirmed Norton brand entry in Indian market by the end of 2025, which will now happen in April 2026. The company aims to carve out a separate distribution strategy for Norton brand. Think premium dealerships where Norton Motorcycles and a few premium TVS motorcycles will be sold.

TVS will design a curated experience for premium buyers and attract aspiring motorcycling enthusiasts leveraging Norton brand’s rich heritage. TVS has confirmed the launch of new 450cc motorcycles under TVS, BMW and Norton brands. It will be based on a twin-cylinder engine and will aimed at democratising Norton brand to masses.

There might be a smaller high-volume single-cylinder offering too, which every legacy brand seems to be going for these days. Initially, TVS Norton might launch some of their current premium motorcycles in India like Commando 961, V4CR and V4SV with prices starting from around Rs 20 lakh.