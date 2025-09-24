TVS Price Cuts Post GST 2.0 – Bikes, Scooters Get Affordable

TVS has revised ex-showroom prices of its bikes and scooters in line with new GST reforms as the company passes on full benefit to customers

India’s restructured GST 2.0 which came into effect from 22nd September 2025, has notably reduced ex-showroom prices for two and four wheelers. Most automakers have already revealed their new prices while TVS Motor has also cut prices on both motorcycles and scooters in the under 350cc categories. These new and reduced prices not only make these bikes more affordable but will also stir up sales during the festive season.

Under the new regime, GST on TVS’s ICE range drops from 28% to 18%. Electric models see no price change with GST remaining at 5%. Price cuts range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 25,000, with the Apache RTR 310 having the largest reduction.

TVS Apache Motorcycles – Updated Price List

The Apache range receives the largest cuts. Apache RTR 160 drops from Rs 1,21,420-1,34,320 to Rs 1,11,490-1,23,290, a reduction of Rs 9,930-11,030. The RTR 160 4V declines from Rs 1,25,670-1,47,990 to Rs 1,15,852-1,35,840, a cut of Rs 9,818-12,150. Similarly, the Apache RTR 180 which was earlier at Rs 1,35,020 is now priced at Rs 1,24,890 following a Rs 10,130 cut in price. While the Apache RTR 200 4V sees its prices lower by Rs 3,780 – 11,370 to new pricing of Rs 1,41,290 – 1,48,620.

Top of the line Apache RR 310 sees the highest price reduction from an earlier Rs 2,77,999 – 2,94,999 to now being offered at Rs 2,56,240 – 2,71,940 following a price cut of Rs 21,759 – 23,059. Other models in the company lineup also come in with sizeable price cuts. The Sport, which had an earlier price range from Rs 59,950 – 62,100 has become more affordable by Rs 4,850 – 5,000 with new prices ranging from Rs 55,100 – 57,100.

Star City + is also now priced between Rs 72,200 – 74,900 as prices have been reduced by Rs 6,386 – 6,686. The Radeon now carries an ex-showroom price tag ranging from Rs 67,400 – Rs 80,000 while Raider is now at Rs 80,500 – 94,500 and Ronin is price lower at Rs 1,24,790 – 1,59,390 under the new GST regime.

TVS Scooter and Moped Price Post New GST Reforms

TVS scooter and moped range will also see more affordable pricing thus leading to increased sales more so during the festive months. XL 100, a relatively high volume seller in the company portfolio, which was earlier priced at Rs 47,754 – 65,047 now gets more affordable by Rs 3,854 – 5,247 with new ex-showroom prices at Rs 43,900 – 59,800.

Zest 110 also sees a sizeable price reduction by Rs 5,855 – 6,092 with revised prices at Rs 65,800 – 68,300. The Jupiter scooter, a No. 1 seller in the company portfolio, sees its 110cc model down by Rs 6,611 – 7,761 to Rs 74,600 – 87,400 while its 125cc model sees a price cut of Rs 7,291 – 8,180 with new pricing at Rs 82,000 – 92,300.

The company’s sporty Ntorq range also becomes more affordable with the 125cc seeing a Rs 7,242 – 8,922 price cut and the 150cc prices down by Rs 10,000 – 11,000. This makes the 125cc carry an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 80,900 – 99,800 while the 150cc is now at Rs 1.09 lakh – 1.18 lakh. TVS Motor also has two electric offerings in its portfolio. The iQube and new Orbiter continue to be offered at current prices as electric vehicles continue enjoying a 5% GST rate.