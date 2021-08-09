TVS Motorcycle, Scooters Price Hike Aug 2021 – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, XL100

Escalating input costs and prevailing inflationary conditions have caused several automakers to resort to a second price hike this year

Several car manufacturers in India have announced price hikes and now two wheeler makers also jump into the fray. TVS Motor Company has just announced a price hike for its Apache range and also for its other motorcycles and scooters in the company portfolio. Higher input costs and the present economic condition in the country are two factors responsible for this price hike.

TVS Scooters Price List Aug 2021

TVS Motors has increased prices of its scooter range by Rs 1,000 to a maximum Rs 2,336. TVS Pep Glossy and Matte scooters are now priced higher by Rs 1,000 to Rs 57,009 while Zest Glossy and Matte see no price hike.

TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal is priced higher by Rs 1,236 to Rs 65,673 and Jupiter STD and ZX see higher pricing by Rs 736 and Rs 2,336 respectively to Rs 67,398 and Rs 71,973. Jupiter ZX iTouchstart and Classic pricing is higher by Rs 2,006 to Rs 75,743 and Rs 75,773 correspondingly.

TVS has also increased prices of the NTorq 125 series by Rs 750 to Rs 1,950 depending on variant. In July 2021, TVS Motor introduced the NTorq 125 Race XP which comes in a tri-tone colour scheme and priced at Rs. 83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Motorcycles Price List Aug 2021

TVS Motor Company has also increased prices across its motorcycle range except for the TVS Radeon Drum variant which see a price cut of Rs 1,250 from an earlier pricing of Rs 61,242 to Rs 59,992. The Sport KS and ES variants see price hike of Rs 1,200 and 1,450 to Rs 57,330 and Rs 64,430 respectively.

Prices of Star City Plus Drum and Disc variants are now higher by Rs 1,580 and Rs 1,510 to Rs 68,475 and Rs 70,975 respectively while Radeon SE and SE Disc sees prices higher by Rs 1,215 to Rs 66,782 and Rs 6,782 correspondingly.

TVS RTR 160 Drum and Disc prices have been increased by Rs 3,000 and now carry price tags of Rs 1,06,365 and Rs 1,09,365. RTR 4V Drum and Disc variants have been hiked by Rs 4,250 to new pricing of Rs 1,11,565 and Rs 1,14,615.

Higher pricing is also seen in the case of the TVS RTR 180 by Rs 3,500 to Rs 1,13,065 while RTR 200 4V Single and Dual ABS variants, the price hike is by Rs 3,750. The highest price hike is seen on the case of TVS RR310 that receives a Rs 5,000 higher pricing from Rs 2,49,990 to Rs 2,54,990.

TVS Sales July 2021

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 2,78,855 units in July, and increase of 10 percent over 2,52,744 units sold in the same period last year. Two wheeler sales stood at 2,62,728 units in July 2021, as against 2,43,788 units in July 2020. Dividing it further, motorcycle sales stood at 1,38,772 units July 2021, as compared to 1,06,06 units sold in July 2020. However, scooter sales dipped to 74,351 units in the past month, as against 78,603 units sold in July 2020.