TVS Price Hike Aug 2026 Up To Rs 13,580 – Ntorq 125 Price Cut

TVS Motor cites rising input costs and constraints across external supplies as reasons for this increase

TVS Motor Company has announced a price revision across its two-wheeler portfolio with effect from August 1, 2026. The latest increase, sees prices higher by Rs 550 to Rs 13,580, depending on model and trim. The only exception is TVS Ntorq 125, which has in fact, received a price cut of up to Rs 1,650 across variants.

TVS EV Price Revision

Where price hike across the company’s electric scooter, iQube is concerned, the base 2.2 kWh model sees a nominal price increase by Rs 500 to 1,15,822 while the 3.5 kWh variant went up by Rs 3,900 to Rs 1,38,943. Top of the line ST 5.3 kWh gets the highest increase of Rs 10,400 to Rs 1,72,384 from an earlier Rs 1,61,984. Among all TVS two-wheelers, the Orbiter registers highest price revision. While the V1 trim is now higher by Rs 7,000 to Rs 95,250, the V2 gets more expensive by Rs 13,580 with a new ex-showroom price at Rs 1,18,480.

TVS ICE Price Revision

TVS Jupiter, the company’s top selling model and second best-selling scooter in the country sees a price hike across both its 110cc and 125cc models. All 4 Jupiter 110 cc variants get a nominal price hike. The base Drum variant sees lowest price increase of Rs 575 from an earlier Rs 73,400 to Rs 73,975. The price of Drum alloy sees Rs 1,475 increase while SmartXonnect and SmartXonnect Disc now come in at new prices of Rs 83,775 and Rs 86,375 respectively, higher by Rs 1,625.

These two models sport Bluetooth connected features which has seen component costs increase substantially. The range topping Special Edition now costs Rs 88,850 which relates to Rs 1,950 price increase. For Jupiter 125cc variants, this new price hike is even steeper. The Drum alloy variant sees a considerable increase by Rs 2,410 to Rs 81,110 while the Disc trim is now at Rs 86,110, a Rs 2,210 rise over its earlier pricing. The DT SXC carries a price hike of Rs 2,200 while the SmartXonnect variant records a comparatively modest increase of Rs 875.

TVS Raider 125 variants see more reasonable price hikes ranging from Rs 550 for its Drum and single seat trims. This goes up to a Rs 1,320 increase for its Split seat and iGO variants while the SSE variant is now priced at Rs 94,570 which is Rs 1,050 over earlier pricing of Rs 93,520. The SXC DD also sees Rs 1,050 price hike to Rs 97,775 while the TFT DD is more expensive by Rs 1,070.

Similar price hikes have been introduced on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Variant with its 2ch R-Mode now at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,37,009 from an earlier Rs 1,33,736 thus relating to a hike of Rs 3,273. On the other hand, the sporty TVS Ntorq 125 models have become cheaper by up to Rs 1,650 thus making it even more competitive in its 125cc segment. The Disc trim along with Race XP and XT get highest price reduction by Rs 1,650. Race Edition is now cheaper by Rs 1,450 and Super Squad has seen a price reduction by Rs 1,050.