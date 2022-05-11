TVS Price Hike May 2022 – Apache, Jupiter, Raider, XL100, Ntorq

Prices of TVS scooters and motorcycles have been increased in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500; No price hike for iQube

Similar to price hikes announced by other OEMs, TVS Motor has also increased prices of its two-wheelers across the range. After the pandemic, inflation has emerged as a key contributor to rising prices. For business sustainability, manufacturers have little option other than to pass some of the increased input costs to end users.

However, TVS has ensured that the latest price hike does not overburden consumers. Even with the revised prices, TVS scooters and motorcycles continue to be among the most affordable in their respective segments.

TVS scooters prices May 2022

TVS offers scooters in 90cc to 125cc range. Most affordable is TVS Scooty Pep Plus, which is powered by an 87.8cc motor. It generates 5.36 bhp of max power and 6.5 Nm of peak torque. Scooty Pep Plus range now starts at Rs 60,334. Scooty Pep Plus Pink and Matte variants are priced at Rs 61,334 and Rs 63,234, respectively.

In 110cc segment, TVS offers Zest 110 and Jupiter 110. Zest new prices are Rs 67,016 for Gloss variants and Rs 68,693 for Matte variants. In case of Jupiter 110, new starting price is Rs 68,571 for sheet metal wheel variant. Updated prices of other variants are Jupiter STD (Rs 71,571), Jupiter ZX (Rs 75,546), Jupiter ZX Disc (Rs 79,346), Jupiter Classic (Rs 79,316) and Jupiter SmartXonnect (Rs 82,346).

In 125cc segment, Jupiter 125 updated starting price is Rs 78,175 for drum brake variant. Jupiter 125 Alloy will cost Rs 80,625 whereas Jupiter 125 Disc is available at Rs 85,075. Ntorq range now starts at Rs 77,106 for drum variant. Prices of other variants are Ntorq Disc (Rs 81,561), Ntorq Race Edition (Rs 85,161), Ntorq Super Squad Edition (Rs 87,661), Ntorq Race XP (Rs 89,211) and Ntorq XT (Rs 1,02,823).

TVS Motor’s sole offering in electric segment is iQube, which continues to be one of the most affordable electric two-wheelers in the market. On-road price in Delhi after centre and state subsidies is Rs 1,00,777.

TVS Motorcycles prices May 2022

In motorcycle segment, TVS portfolio includes bikes in 110cc to 310cc range. TVS Sport is now available at a starting price of Rs 60,130. The electric start variant will cost Rs 66,493. Star City is another popular 110cc commuter bike, which now starts at Rs 70,205 for drum variant. Star City disc variant will cost Rs 73,995.

Third 110cc TVS bike is Radeon, which is now available at a starting price of Rs 59,925. Prices of other variants are Radeon COTY Drum (Rs 71,066), Radeon DT Drum (Rs 71,966), Radeon COTY Disc (Rs 74,066), and Radeon DT Disc (Rs 74,966). In 125cc segment, TVS offers Raider that was launched last year in September. Raider new prices are Rs 84,573 for drum variant and Rs 89,089 for disc variant.

Moving on to TVS Apache range, RTR 160 is now available in the range of Rs 1,11,740 to Rs 1,25,575. RTR 180 and RTR 200 starting price is Rs 1,18,690 and Rs 1,38,190, respectively. The company’s flagship Apache 310 will now cost Rs 2,59,990.

Another bestseller for TVS is its XL100 moped. It’s currently the cheapest 100cc bike in the country. TVS XL100 variants are available in the range of Rs 43,041 to Rs 54,160.