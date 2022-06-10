TVS Radeon To Get New Digital Speedo, Bluetooth – Splendor XTEC Rival

Updated TVS Radeon is expected to stay mechanically similar to the model it will replace

TVS Radeon might not be on sale for decades like Hero Splendor, but it sure is a worthy competitor. Radeon is arguably TVS’ best commuter. It definitely is a cut above the rest of the company’s commuter lineup like Star City and the likes.

But Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Xtec edition of Splendor Plus and it brings a lot of segment-first features. Some of those features also add value quotient to the bike like a fully digital instrument console, phone connectivity via Bluetooth, Xtec connectivity suite, LED DRL and many more.

These feature updates make Hero Splendor Plus even more value for money as it only costs Rs. 1200 more than the top variant of the motorcycle. But TVS can’t just let Splendor Plus eat all the cake. To stay relevant, TVS has to tackle Hero in some way.

TVS Radeon 2022 Incoming

For starters, TVS ain’t no slouch when it comes to loading their products with features. If we take a look at the company’s products like NTorq, Apache RR 310, Apache RTR 160 4V and the recently launched Raider 125, we can see how superior these bike’s features are to their respective competition.

When we first heard that TVS was updating the Radeon, the first thing that came to our mind was the Raider 125. Because that motorcycle is closest to Radeon and it packs a lot of features. We can expect a lot of Raider 125’s features to trickle down and make it on the more budget-friendly commuter sibling.

Radeon Vs Splendor Plus

Most probable features Radeon could get from Raider 125 would be its fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity with call/SMS and even turn-by-turn navigation. It might even feature the Intelligo stop/start system too. Maybe even an LED DRL and an LED headlight too. If Radeon gets Raider 125’s LCD instrument cluster along with TVS Xconnect app, it would be vastly superior to the Xtec system of Splendor Plus as it has more information to offer.

In keeping with the competition, we can expect TVS to equip Radeon with real-time fuel efficiency, side stand indicator, service reminder, tank range and low-fuel indicator. Right now, Radeon gets a USB phone charger as an option. With the update, we can expect it to be a standard fitment like on Splendor Plus Xtec.

TVS has equipped the Radeon with a 109.7 cc engine making 8.08 bhp @7350 RPM and 8.7 Nm @4500 RPM. Whereas Hero Splendor Plus comes with a 97.2 cc engine making 7.91 bhp @8000 RPM and 8.05 Nm @6000 RPM. Both motorcycles are capable of delivering 60+ kmpl of fuel efficiency under proper riding conditions.

Launch & Competition

Even though Radeon has a bigger engine and makes more power and torque, it weighs 4 kg more than Splendor Plus’ 112 kg kerb weight. But TVS strikes back with a front disc brake option which is a glaring omission on Splendor Plus even as an option. 2022 Radeon new variant might be launched around the festive season. We expect a slight price bump with the updated Radeon. But even with the price hike, it will be a worthy competition to the Splendor Plus.

