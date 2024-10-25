TVS Raider 125 iGO Variant Launch Price Rs 98K – More Features, Performance

With more features, technology, performance and fuel efficiency, TVS Raider 125 iGO variant steps up its game in premium 125cc bike segment

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers, TVS Motor, has just launched a new variant of its premium 125cc commuter motorcycle. We’re talking about the new iGO variant of Raider 125 and it is aimed to increase the excitement within the budding premium and sporty 125cc commuter motorcycle segment.

TVS Raider 125 iGO

With the launch of Raider 125 in India, TVS Motor created a new segment for itself, catering to a growing audience who want a sporty and premium 125cc commuter. One that is loaded to the brim with features that appeal to new generation of buyers with connected tech aspirations and are tech-savvy in general.

Now, TVS offers more performance, fuel efficiency features, and convenience with a new variant of Raider 125. Called Raider 125 iGO, it is priced at Rs 98,389 (Ex-sh) and gets a unique shade of Nardo Grey complemented by Red alloy wheels. Quite a style statement to compete against 125cc rivals like Hero Xtreme 125R and newly launched Pulsar N125.

The company has added a new and updated reverse LCD instrument cluster that boasts up to 85 connected technology features. As the name suggests, Raider 125 iGO variant comes equipped with iGO Assist technology. With iGO Assist, TVS is offering Boost Mode which promises better performance.

With iGO Assist, torque is increased to 11.75 Nm, up from 11.2 Nm of standard motorcycle without iGO. 0-60 km/h sprint has been improved to 5.8 seconds. The company claims that there is a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency as iGO Assist also packs auto engine start/stop feature. The same 124.8cc air and oil-cooled engine has been retained.

Statement from TVS Motor

Speaking of the new launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President – Head Commuter Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Raider just got even more WICKED.

The segment first Boost mode delivers additional 0.55 Nm of torque and 10% improvement in fuel efficiency. Our GenZ riders care most about the acceleration and mileage and the new TVS Raider delivers on both. Also the snazzy Nardo grey colour, paired with red alloys will continue to set apart the style quotient of our riders.

It’s this unrelenting focus on delighting our riders that has ensured that the TVS Raider has already surpassed a 1 Million count in the shortest period. This kind of brand love is humbling and energizing.”