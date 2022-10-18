TVS Raider 125 To Get 5 Inch TFT Screen, Navigation – New Features

Updated Raider 125 will retain the same 125cc engine with a 3V head, silent starter and oil-cooling

Raider 125 is a unique proposition when it comes to 125cc commuters. In the sea of boring-looking commuters, TVS has launched its Raider 125 and has created quite a niche for itself by offering a modern look. It is decently sized, decently proportioned and comes off as a well-rounded package.

When we compared TVS Raider 125 with Keeway SR125 and Bajaj Pulsar NS125, the former comes off as the most balanced product. With segment-first features like a fully-digital instrument cluster, LED headlight and taillights, and unique DRLs to name a few. Rivals in this cut-throat segment are less forgiving and Hero MotoCorp came up with Passion XTEC with connectivity features as well.

Now, the Hosur-based company is set to pull an ace through its sleeves and has teased a large display for updated Raider 125. TVS had promised an updated Raider 125 with a 5” colour TFT screen. Dubbed “The Wicked Update” for Raider 125, TVS has a couple of options to execute this feat. Let’s take a look.

Updated Raider 125 To Feature 5” Colour TFT Screen

TVS has a 5” colour display that is equipped with base model of iQube electric scooter. Mid-spec S variant of iQube got a 7” colour TFT display with a D-pad to interact with it. Raider is likely to get the 5” colour TFT screen from Base-spec iQube electric scooter. To control and operate this screen, TVS might provide the D-pad from S trim iQube electric scooter.

Raider 125 already got a reverse LCD display with features like side stand indication, DTE, gear position indication, average speed recorder, dual trip meters, top speed recorder, and ride modes indication (Eco and Power). Updated Raider 125 is likely to get TVS’ Smart Xonnect Bluetooth connectivity that enables navigation and voice assistance, as teased by TVS themselves.

Currently, TVS Raider prices start from Rs. 90K for drum brake variant and Rs. 95K for disc brake variant. Another way to look at this would be that a 5” single-unit colour TFT display is unheard of in a sub Rs. 1 lakh 125cc commuter. We have seen much more expensive products that get outdated instrument consoles.

Specs & Pricing

Updated Raider 125 will retain the outgoing model’s 125cc single-cylinder engine. This engine gets segment-first features like a 3V head, silent starter and oil cooling, even though it is not readily visible. It is capable of making 11.22 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. It gets mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Pricing might cross the Rs. 1 lakh mark and even go to Rs. 1.05 lakh with updated Raider 125. With features like turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, calls alerts and notifications, updated Raider 125 comes off as a more appealing product than Passion XTEC by Hero MotoCorp. Launch will happen on 19th October in a virtual event called Motoverse.