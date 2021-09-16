TVS Raider 125cc Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 77k – Pulsar, Splendor Rival

The TVS Raider targets younger buyers with its sporty looks, sharp bodywork and premium features

After a host of teaser videos being released, TVS Motor Company has officially launched the new Raider 125 motorcycle in India. This sport-commuter bike adds to the ever increasing list of 125cc bikes in the country. It will be offered as a capable competitor to the Honda CB Shine, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Bajaj Discover 125 and Hero Super Splendor in the Indian market.

Sporty Styling

The new TVS Raider 125cc is priced at Rs 77,500 (Ex-Delhi). At this price, it is about Rs 5k more expensive than the Hero Super Splendor, while it is about Rs 1k cheaper than the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and almost Rs 23k cheaper than Pulsar NS 125. In the company line-up, the new Raider is positioned between Radeon 110 and the Apache RTR 160 4V.

Being a new gen motorcycle, it shares some features with the Apache series. Raider gets all LED head and tail lamps along with LED DRLs. It also sports a fully digital instrument cluster with tachometer, gear position indicator along with speedometer, fuel gauge and clock. It also gets TVS Bluetooth connected features.

Sporty accents extend to a muscular fuel tank, sharp belly pan and split seats. TVS Raider 125cc is being presented in four colour options of Blue, Red, Yellow, and Black but with a dual tone finish with black colour on its tank shrouds.

TVS Raider 125 is positioned on a 1,326mm wheelbase and rides on 17 inch alloy wheels at the front and rear. It gets a 10 liter fuel tank while kerb weight is at 123 kgs. Fuel efficiency is pegged at 67 km/l, thanks to ET Fi. A segment-first for a 125cc motorcycle in India, TVS Raider 125 comes in with two ride modes of Eco and Power. Eco mode will relate to better fuel efficiency while Power mode is for fun.

Engine, Suspension and Braking

TVS Raider 125 is powered by a 14.8cc, three valve, air cooled engine offering 11.4 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed gearbox. Suspension is carried out via telescopic fork in the front and gas charged 5 step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear while braking is by a 240mm disc set up in front and 130mm drum at the rear.

Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company caters to customers across almost every continent. We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge in vehicle and connected technology. I am confident that TVS Raider shall be the preferred choice for our young consumers both in India and globally.”

TVS Jupiter 125 Incoming

In related news, TVS Motor Company is also expected to expand its range with the new Jupiter 125 scooter which will rival the Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125.TVS Jupiter 125 will be positioned between Jupiter 110 and TVS NTorq 125.

It will sport similarities to the Jupiter 110 and will borrow its engine from the Ntorq. This 124.8cc, single cylinder, air cooled, fuel injected engine would have different power and torque ratings and CVT ratios while fuel efficiency will be better than that offered by the Norq 125.The new Jupiter 125 is slated to be launched in the coming weeks.